Britney Spears Gets Support From Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves and More Stars After Shocking Documentary

Watch : Justin Timberlake Under Fire After "Framing Britney Spears" Doc

Some of the biggest women in music are banding together to stand behind Britney Spears.

On Feb. 5, FX released the latest episode of its docuseries The New York Times Presents, with the new episode "Framing Britney Spears" recounting the pop star's life in the spotlight and her ongoing battle with her father Jamie Spears, who controls her medical records and finances due to her conservatorship.

The eye-opening documentary has motivated many A-listers to voice their public support of the "Gimme More" singer and throw their weight behind the global #FreeBritney movement to end her conservatorship of more than 10 years.

On Feb. 8, Kacey Musgraves wrote on Twitter that it's "plaguing" her that "nobody knows if @britneyspears is truly okay." The six-time Grammy winner went on, "Really hoping that if she isn't she can formally vocalize it in some way and that she knows all of us on the outside really give a s--t about her well-being."