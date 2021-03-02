Golden GlobesMeghan & HarryTiger WoodsBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

Britney Spears Shares Rare Photo With Sons Sean and Jayden: "My Boys Are So Big Now!"

Britney Spears posted a pic to Instagram on March 1 that shows her enjoying a bonding moment with teenage sons Sean and Jayden. Read her emotional message.

By Ryan Gajewski Mar 02, 2021 2:36 AMTags
Celebrity FamiliesBritney SpearsMomsCelebrities
Britney Spears' sons are taller than yesterday, and now it's nothing but their way.

The 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Monday, March 1 to post a photo of herself flanked by sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The teens appear to both have an arm around their mom, and in the caption, Britney described how proud she is as they get older. 

"It's so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now [mother-and-sons emoji] !!!!" she wrote. "I know … I know … it's very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees ... GEEZ !!!! I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman [sic] and so kind that I must have done something right [speechless-monkey emoji] !!!!"

Britney went on to explain that she has avoided sharing photos of her sons lately, in order to let them develop personalities that don't involve their superstar parent. However, she was particularly pleased with the way she had edited the image, to which she had added an elaborate cloud display.

Britney Spears' Cutest Family Photos

"I haven't posted pictures of them for some time cause they're at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it .... But I went out of my way to make this cool edit [sunset emoji] and guess what .... They're finally letting me post it !!!" she continued. "Now I don't feel left out anymore [crying-while-laughing emojis] and I'm gonna go celebrate .... Oh s--t I guess cool moms don't do that ... Ok I'll just read a book instead [shrug, books and laughing-with-tears emojis] !!!!" 

Instagram

Earlier in the day, the "Stronger" singer, whose conservatorship situation with father Jamie Spears is the subject of FX's recent Framing Britney Spears documentary, shared a message of hopefulness after a tough year.

"This year I devote myself to lots of tea and healing !!!!" she wrote in part. "I'm working on allowing myself to not be so strong all the time and to know it's ok to cry !!!!"

