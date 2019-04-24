The drama surrounding Britney Spears' life continues to unfold amid her treatment at a mental health facility.

E! News can confirm that the singer will have a status hearing concerning her conservatorship on May 10. In the over ten years since the star was placed under the guidance of a conservator, she has had numerous meetings with judges in regards to the arrangement. However, recent events in Spears' life have some viewing the routine court hearing in a different light than normal.

With the singer seeking help in a mental health facility and her father, Jamie Spears, who currently acts as the sole conservator, reportedly in failing health, some people are hoping that this marks the end of Britney's time living under the authority of Jamie. A growing number of supporters have even created a viral movement urging people to help #FreeBritney.

But the controversy surrounding the pop princess goes back to before Spears' entrance into the mental health facility.