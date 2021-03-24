Britney Spears Raises Eyebrows With Multiple Cryptic Posts About the Color Red

Watch : Britney Spears Next to Do Tell-All Interview With Oprah?

Britney Spears loves connecting with fans on social media, but her supporters aren't quite sure if they follow her latest message.

The 39-year-old music icon took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 23 to share several posts, all of which include a reference to the color red in the caption. However, many fans seemed confused by this, given that there did not appear to be much red shown in the images of the star.

"Twisted Elegance … introducing RED," Britney captioned a carousel of photos of herself in a lace top.

A couple hours later, she shared a video of herself dancing in the same outfit. "No lipstick … blush … or foundation cause I was in a rush … but you get the idea !!!!! RED [chile-pepper emoji] !!!!!" she wrote.

Oddly, neither post contained any obvious red, and her followers piped up in the comments to see if they were missing something.

"There is nothing red in this video," one fan observed.