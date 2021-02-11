Priyanka Chopra Reveals the Crazy Incident That Almost Derailed Her & Nick Jonas' Wedding

Priyanka Chopra came this close to a wedding disaster.

The White Tiger star detailed how the wild catastrophe almost derailed her nuptials to Nick Jonas in her new memoir Unfinished, but she stopped by Daily Pop on Thursday, Feb. 11 to tell E! News more about it.

"I was like, 'No one is going to rain on this parade,'" Priyanka recalled during the exclusive chat. "'That is not going to happen. I do not allow it!'"

As fans may recall, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in India with a multi-day celebration that took place from November 29 to December 3, 2018. According to the actress, the narrowly avoided disaster came before the Mehendi ceremony when she impaled her foot on a jagged shard of wood sticking up from the floor in the bathroom. Nick, her assistant and security all ran in when they heard her screams, but as Priyanka told E! News' Justin Sylvester, she handled the injury on her own.

"I just took some tweezers, sprayed it with perfume—because that's alcohol, I guess—and pulled it out," Priyanka revealed.