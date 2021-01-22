Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Wanting Kids With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra's current labor of love is the new Netflix film The White Tiger, but does she see herself starting a family with her husband Nick Jonas any time soon?
E!'s Victor Cruz got the scoop on Friday, Jan. 22's Daily Pop, asking the actress, singer and film producer about her recent declaration that she wants as many children as it takes for "a cricket team."
"Family is a big part of my life," Priyanka exclusively told E! News. "It's always been a part of my dreams."
Added The Matrix 4 star, "And I'll take what I get, you know? Leave it up to the God almighty."
For now, Priyanka is just happy she and Nick have gotten to spend more quality time together than they normally would have pre-pandemic. Though she's been busy filming the romantic comedy Text for You in London, Nick joined her there in November, and a month later, they celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary.
Now, Priyanka is focusing on the rollout of The White Tiger. Adapted by Ramin Bahrani's novel of the same name, the action-packed film follows an ambitious Indian driver (Adarsh Gourav) who uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and rise to the top.
"I read this book, Victor, in 2008 when it came out and it was so provocative, and it moved me and it made me uncomfortable, because it, you know, talks about this class disparity that exists all over the world," Priyanka explained on Daily Pop. "It's extremely topical, unfortunately."
The 38-year-old star not only appears in The White Tiger, but she also served as an executive producer.
"My quest has been to bring South Asian stories to the fore in Hollywood," Priyanka added. "And to kind of have that representation."
