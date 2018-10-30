Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Call a Truce: Look Back on More Famous Celebrity Feuds

Later on that same day, Cardi took to Instagram to call out Nicki in a series of scathing Instagram videos.

It's almost two months since the "I Like It" star and the "Dip" rapper got into a fight at the Harper's Bazaar Icon party during New York Fashion Week. After that incident, the drama and the tension between the two artists continued to build. On Monday, Nicki went on Queen Radio to share more details about the fashion week altercation , claiming that Love and Hip Hop star Rah Ali was responsible for the large mark on Cardi's head at the party, not security. During the podcast, Nicki also denied the claims, made by Cardi's sister Hennessy Carolina , that she leaked Cardi's number.

Now that this feud may be coming to an end, let's look back at some of the most famous celeb feuds of all time!

After seeing the tweet, Cardi took to Instagram to share the post and agree to the truce, writing, "@Nickiminaj alright then! Let's keep it positive and keep it pushing!"

But then, Nicki went on Twitter to seemingly call a truce. "Ok you guys, let's focus on positive things only from here on out," she tweeted. "We're all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won't be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you."

Getty Images Heidi Montag & Lauren Conrad "You know what you did!" Fans of The Hills will remember that iconic line, delivered by Lauren Conrad on the season three premiere. Their feud began when Heidi Montag started dating her now-husband, Spencer Pratt. The feud hit its peak after rumors started flying that Conrad had made a sex tape with her ex, Jason Wahler, rumors which Conrad believed Pratt and Montag started.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Dwayne Johnson & Tyrese The Fast and Furious co-stars had been involved in an ongoing feud, which reignited this past fall when Gibson publicly called out Johnson on Instagram after the Fast and Furious 9 release date was pushed. The film was originally scheduled for release in April 2019, but the date was later pushed back to April 2020. That same day, it was announced that a Fast and Furious spinoff starring Johnson and Jason Statham would hit theaters in 2019. The following month, Gibson threatened to quit Fast 9 if Johnson was in the movie. In July, Gibson opened up about the feud, telling Van Lathan on The Red Pill podcast, "I have yet to talk to The Rock to this day, and we will have a conversation." Gibson shared that he did have a conversation with Johnson's producing partner, but not the actor himself. "I found myself being the messenger on behalf of various people associated to the franchise, but stupid me was the only one who went public about those feelings, which is my own fault," Gibson said. "It's not professional, it's not cool."

Mike Yarish/Adam Rose/FOX Lea Michele & Naya Rivera Glee co-stars Lea Michele and Naya Rivera sparked rumors of a feud throughout the show's run. In 2016, Rivera addressed their feud in her memoir, Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up. "One of the Glee writers once said that Lea and I were like two sides of the same battery and that about sums us up. We are both strong willed and competitive—not just with each other but with everyone—and that's not a good mixture," Rivera wrote. "As the show progressed, though, that friendship started to break down, especially as Santana moved from a background character to one with bigger plot lines and more screen time. I think Rachel—erm, I mean Lea—didn't like sharing the spotlight."

Gustavo Caballero/Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Taylor Swift & Katy Perry No more bad blood here. Taylor Swift and Katy Perry had been in a feud for years, even allegedly inspiring Swift's song "Bad Blood." The drama, which reportedly started over a backup dancer and competing tours, came to an end in May after Perry sent Swift a literal olive branch before her Reputation Tour kickoff. "So I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch," Swift said in an Instagram video. "This mean so much." Swift captioned the video, "Thank you Katy."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Kim Cattrall & Sarah Jessica Parker Sex and the City co-stars Kim Cattrrall and Sarah Jessica Parker had dodged feud rumors for years. But those rumors were reignited last year after Cattrall decided not to return for a third movie and made comments about her co-star that raised eyebrows. "What was your reaction to Kim Cattrall telling Piers Morgan that you were never friends just colleagues?" Andy Cohen asked Parker on a Sept. 2017 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "Just...heartbroken," Parker told Cohen. "I mean that whole week, you and I spoke about it because I was just...I don't know I found it really upsetting because that's, you know, that's not the way I recall our experience." "So...it's sad but I'm kind of...I don't know, I always think that what ties us together is this singular experience is the thing. It was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives. So I'm hoping that that sort of eclipses anything that's been recently spoken," she continued. "That many years spent doing something so special that people had a connection with is such a privileged."

Getty Images Donald Trump & Rosie O'Donnell President Donald Trump and Rosie O'Donnell have been feuding for many years. It all started back in 2006 when Trump made the decision to not fire Tara Conner, Miss USA 2006, amid controversy. In response, O'Donnell was critical of Trump's decision, and thus, the feud began.

GettyImages Madonna & Elton John The iconic singers have been feuding since 2004. While accepting the Classic Songwriter Award at the Q Awards that year, Elton John said to attendees, "Madonna, best f--king live act? F--k off! Since when has lip-syncing been live? Sorry about that, but I think everyone who lip-syncs in public on stage, when you pay like 75 quid to see them, should be shot."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Shonda Rhimes & Katherine Heigl Former Grey's Anatomy star Katherine Heigl sparked a feud with series creator Shonda Rhimes in 2008 when she removed her name from the Emmy Awards consideration. The actress stated that her reason for the move was because she wasn't "given the material to warrant a nomination." Rhimes later opened up about Heigl's decision during an interview with Oprah Winfrey on Oprah's Next Chapter in 2012. "On some level it stung and on some level I was not surprised," Rhimes said. "When people show you who they are, believe them. I carry that [mantra] with me a lot. It has served me well."

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Nicki Minaj & Cardi B It was the New York Fashion Week fight heard 'round the world. The rappers got into a heated altercation at the Harper's Bazaar Icon party in September. The following month, Cardi opened up about the catalyst for the fight with Nicki. "For a while now she's been taking a lot of shots at me," Cardi said in W magazine's Art Issue. "I spoke to her twice before, and we came to an understanding. But she kept it going." The real spark of the fight came when Cardi saw that Minaj had allegedly liked and then unliked a tweet about Cardi's parenting skills, which Minaj has denied. "I was going to make millions off my Bruno Mars tour, and I sacrificed that to stay with my daughter," Cardi continued. "I love my daughter. I'm a good-ass f--king mom. So for somebody that don't have a child to like that comment? So many people want to say that party wasn't the time or the place, but I'm not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Kanye West & Taylor Swift Tension between Kanye West and Taylor Swift first started in 2009, when the "Stronger" rapper took the stage during Swift's acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards. Years later, the two would make up and even become friends, but that came to an end after the release of West's song "Famous," in which he name-checks the "End Game" singer.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, David Buchan/Getty Images Mariah Carey & Jennifer Lopez "I don't know her." It's been over a decade since Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez's "feud" has been going on. It all started when Carey was asked to give her opinion on several singers during an interview. When asked her opinion on Lopez, Carey replied, "I don't know her." Since that interview went viral, there's been an ongoing tension between the music icons.

Fox Broadcasting/Sam Jones Paris Hilton & Nicole Richie Childhood BFFs Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie became pop culture sensations on their reality show, The Simple Life. Throughout the show's run, however, the two started to grow apart and sparked feud rumors for many years. When Richie tied the knot with Joel Madden in 2010, Hilton was not invited to the wedding. But, Richie told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in 2014 that she still has a lot of love for her friend. "The short answer is I haven't spoken to her in awhile, but we are very good friends and I love her and love her family and have a lot of respect for her," she shared.

