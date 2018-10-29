How Ellie Kemper Feels About Doing a Reboot of The Office

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 8:34 PM
Well, well, well, how the turntables: Ellie Kemper would totally be down for a reboot of The Office.
The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star discussed her former role on the show as Erin Hannon and where she sees Erin now. "It was so cool to play a character that was so excited about everything that was happening to her," she told E! News. "She got a fancy job and an office, answering phones, doing her boss' errands: I think that was a thrill for her. She, sort of like Kimmy, has this wavering enthusiasm for life, which is fun to play."
So where exactly would Erin be today in 2018, not 2013 when we last saw her? "I feel like she's doing something well and she's excited to be doing it. Maybe she's in Chicago," Kemper revealed.
Since The Office ended in 2013, fans have been feeling a little-stitious as to whether or not a reboot would actually happen. If it did, however, Kemper is totally there. "I think that would be a lot of fun!" she said. "I don't know if everyone would, so I don't know if it would ever happen, but I would!"
It also turns out that Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly, wouldn't mind a remake either.
While many people would surely be afraid of how much they would love the reboot, Steve Carell has repeatedly shut down any glimmer of hope for one. "But apart from the fact that I just don't think that's a good idea, it might be impossible to do that show today and have people accept it the way it was accepted 10 years ago. The climate's different," the Beautiful Boy star told Esquire.
He elaborated on his character, Michael Scott, and said that the base of his character would be some cause of outrage today. He said, "I mean, the whole idea of that character, Michael Scott, so much of it was predicated on inappropriate behavior. I mean, he's certainly not a model boss. A lot of what is depicted on that show is completely wrong-minded. That's the point, you know? But I just don't know how that would fly now."
As other stars of The Office continue their television journeys, take a look at the gallery below of what the actors are up to today.
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images
What's he up to? Woods appears in The Post and has been popping up everywhere from Ghostbusters to Playing House and his HBO comedy Silicon Valley.
Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Environmental Media Awards
What's he up to? Lieberstein was brought in as showrunner to change things up on Fox's Ghosted. He also wrote and directed Song of Back and Neck.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
What's he up to? Nunez recently appeared in Baywatch, Shameless, People of Earth and The 5th Quarter.
Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic
What's he up to? The actor has kept busy with roles on Hand of God, Good Behavior and Life in Pieces.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
What's she up to? Flannery has multiple projects in the pipeline according to IMDb, and you can often see her performing in her musical comedy duo The Lampshades (which we highly recommend if you ever get a chance).
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
What's she up to? Kinsey appeared in the canceled Netflix series Haters Back Off and has roles in several upcoming projects, including Andover, Extracurricular Activities and The 5th Quarter. She hosts a web baking series with her husband.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
What's he up to? Leslie David Baker has been acting consistently since The Office wrapped, most recently popping up on Raven's Home and Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television. He was in 2018's The Happytime Murders.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
What's he up to? Not a whole lot this year in terms of acting, but he has written several books. He appeared in 2016's The Founder and recurred on The Mindy Project.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
What's she up to? Oh nothing, just starring in her very own critically acclaimed Netflix show called Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. She also does some cartoon voices and has a young son. Her book My Squirrel Days just came out.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
What's he up to? Several movies and a starring role on Fox's canceled Ghosted.
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
What's he up to? More than you might realize. He's been working steadily as an actor since The Office ended, and he currently had a couple movies in which he played "Quarrelsome Saloon Guy Town 2" and "Cowboy Guy." He's definitely also busy with his website, www.creedthoughts.gov.www\creedthoughts.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
What's he up to? Helms has a couple of movies coming up and returned to Comedy Central for a Fake News special.
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media
What's she up to? So, so many things. She recently had Champions on NBC, wrapped a movie with Emma Thompson and is at work on Hulu's Four Weddings and Funeral show.
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images
What's she up to? The second season of The OA began filming in January, and since she was in every episode of season one, we can only assume she'll be in every episode of season two.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
What's he up to? He was in a couple of episodes of Star Trek: Discovery, and he's got a couple movies coming out. He has also spent a bit of time this year ranting about how he is not Dwight Schrute (as part of a podcast).
REX/ Shutterstock
What's she up to? She has an ABC show called Splitting Up Together that's in its second season.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
What's he up to? A Quiet Place was a huge hit and a sequel is in the works, and he has the Jack Ryan series for Amazon.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX Shutterstock
What's he up to? Steve Carell just signed on to star in the untitled Apple drama starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. On the big screen, where he's spent much of his time post-The Office, he has Beautiful Boy and Welcome to Marwen.
