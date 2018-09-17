The Best Internet Reactions to the 2018 Emmys

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
by Lena Grossman | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 8:15 PM
The 2018 Emmy Awards were a big night. For starters, there was a marriage proposal. She said yes! There's a plethora of other highlights from the night, too. The Fab 5 hung out with This Is Us star Mandy Moore on the red carpet. Betty White gave a funny and emotional speech and even fan-girled a bit when Alec Baldwin gave her a kiss on the hand ("You think I'm going to miss a chance when I get it?"). Jeff Daniels thanked his horse after winning an award for Godless. Westworld star Thandie Newton said in her address, "I don't believe in God, but I'm going to thank her tonight." Plus, Henry Winkler won his first Emmy award 43 years in the making.
Gif superstar Chrissy Teigen didn't disappoint, either. Known for her classic reactions to awkward moments on stage, she provided the Internet with yet another extremely relatable facial expression.
Awards shows are a stupendous time for Twitter to show off its impeccable meme skills. Tonight was no exception. Larry Wilmore called Glenn Weiss' magical proposal to Jan Svendsen the "BEST EMMY MOMENT EVER."
Below are some of the best reactions of the night to the 2018 Emmys.
The perfect human doesn't exis- #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Bzcxj1oRGY— NBC Entertainment (@nbc) September 18, 2018
Who wore it better? #Emmys pic.twitter.com/IqLXrktfBP— The Ringer (@ringer) September 18, 2018
MATTHEW RHYS! I THREW MY PIZZA SLICE ACROSS THE ROOM! 🙌🏼 #Emmys— dan levy (@danjlevy) September 18, 2018
Our faces when we learned there’s no booze at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/GgBDZY2Sqo— Jessica Biel (@JessicaBiel) September 17, 2018
WE ARE ALL LESLIE JONES AT THAT PROPOSAL#Emmys pic.twitter.com/s2rQweZSV4— Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) September 18, 2018
Get yourself someone who supports you the way Ricky Martin supports Darren Criss. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/8aS0R5tfM5— Mónica (@monicxfdez) September 18, 2018
#Emmys: a proposal on live television between 2 people whose names I don't know and whose relationship I have no investment in.— JW (@Jesst_Lovely) September 18, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/IEFTPp60kI
today is the day that side characters from Hilary Duff movies SHINE #Emmys pic.twitter.com/3ufcQ0NT4o— Maddie Crichton (@maddiecrichton) September 18, 2018
Protect Betty White at all costs. #Emmys— Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) September 18, 2018
When you have the #Emmys at 8 but gym class at 9 pic.twitter.com/gUV7UHEcDT— Betches (@betchesluvthis) September 18, 2018
We adore you, Sandra Oh. #Emmys #KillingEve— Killing Eve (@KillingEve) September 18, 2018
RuPaul: "All of the dreamers out there. Listen. If you can't love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?" #Emmys (via THR) pic.twitter.com/wjUci6alil— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 18, 2018
Congrats to #GameOfThrones on winning drama series! https://t.co/MaCXohE0Zy #Emmys pic.twitter.com/nsmcOfsULH— Gold Derby (@GoldDerby) September 18, 2018
Plus, there's so much we didn't even see on TV. For instance, The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe had a pretty bad wardrobe malfunction when her dress broke. RuPaul's Drag Race made Emmys history. And so much more.
Check out the full list of winners here.
Tune in to E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards at 6 p.m. in Canada.
Ryan Murphy Dedicates The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story's Emmy Win to Victims of Hate Crimes
