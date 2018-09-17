Emmys 2018: Everything You Didn't See on TV

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 5:00 AM

It's the event pop culture fans have been waiting for!

The 2018 Emmys are finally here meaning your favorite stars from the small screen are coming together to celebrate the best shows of the past year.

With so many famous faces headed inside the Microsoft Theater, there's bound to be surprise reunions, new friendships and a whole lot of fun that's not captured on camera. Fortunately for you, we will be bringing you all of the exclusive behind-the-scenes details from inside the ceremony.

Curious to know who was talking to who during commercial breaks? We'll be able to help. Want to know who couldn't stop laughing at Colin Jost and Michael Che's jokes? We got you covered.

And as we've learned from past shows, anything can happen when things are live!

Photos

2018 Emmys: Meet the Presenters

Come back this evening as we deliver some fun scoop about the telecast and the stars who get to experience it all first-hand.

The 2018 Emmys air Monday night at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on NBC.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)

Tune in to E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet show Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT followed by Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. You can also catch red carpet coverage on the all-new E! Stream the Red Carpet digital show on the @enews Twitter account at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT. Watch the 2018 Emmy Awards Monday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

