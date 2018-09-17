Mandy Moore 's day at the 2018 Emmys peaked when she took a photo with the Fab Five from Netflix's hit show Queer Eye.

The This Is Us star couldn't contain her giddiness as she posed with Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Antoni Porowski. She tweeted their snapshot and wrote, "I've already won! I can go home now!"

This Is Us' Twitter account replied, "ICONIC."

Moore told E! News' Giuliana Rancicon the red carpet how much this encounter meant to her. "Honestly I've seen pictures with these guys. I'm like, 'If I don't get a picture with them, I will feel like I failed myself'," she explained.

She added, "Honestly, I feel like I won the night now."

Moore will soon add another achievement to her already lengthy list as she tries it out behind the screen as a producer. "I'm excited to find women-focused projects," she told E! News.