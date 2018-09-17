Instagram
Attention any and all stylists: A 2018 Emmys audience member needs some help.
Kaitlyn Bristowe was able to get an invite to Monday night's star-studded award show. But Instead of enjoying TV's big wins, The Bachelorette star had a crisis in her seat.
Send help because this reality star just had a wardrobe malfunction.
"Sitting in the emmys and my zipper just busted and my butt is exposed and I can't get up and I dunno what to do," Kaitlyn shared with her Twitter followers. "Also, does anyone ever walk off stage the right way? #TheEmmys."
But wait! It gets even more complicated.
"Here's the kicker. I'm in the wrong seat and people are asking me to move," she continued. "I either stood for Betty White and showed my ass, or stayed seated and looked like an ass."
Perhaps this story is to be continued on Twitter. Maybe we have to wait until her new Off the Vine podcast episode to get the full embarrassing story.
Whatever the case may be, Kaitlyn was able to give fans a preview of her outfit on Instagram Stories before the emergency.
Stylist Lo VonRumpf, hairstylist Justin Anderson and makeup artist Emma Willis were still able to create a winning look for the Bachelor Nation member. And fortunately, those around her were happy to lend a hand.
"The couple let me stay, and he offers me his jacket every time we have to stand," Kaitlyn shared on Twitter. "Chivalry is not dead."
