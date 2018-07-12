Never Underestimate Serena Williams: How the Tennis Champ and Proud New Mom Climbed Back to the Top of Her Game

But Serena had already made her mark on the tournament this year before she ever stepped foot on Centre Court.

The outcry over her unseeded status at the French Open—she didn't lack points for failing to win or because of injury, but rather because she was busy for over a year having a baby—led to the USTA reexamining the ranking and seeding process. Though she was still only 183rd in the world headed into the fortnight, the All England Cub gave the seven-time Wimbledon singles champion the 25th seed—prompting applause from those who saw it as a significant step for female athletes and some grumbles from fellow players who simply thought it unfair to those who'd been active on the tour.

"I don't think it's the right thing to do," Dominika Cibulkova told the BBC before the decision came down. "I think it's just not fair." Ranked 32 in the world, Serena's gain meant she was bumped out of a seeding, which goes up to 32. She lost in the quarterfinals to 12th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko.

"Pregnancy will not be penalized," USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier said last month. "If Serena Williams enters the 2018 U.S. Open, the USTA will recognize her accomplishments, recognize her return to the workplace and will seed her, regardless of what her ranking is."

Well, it looks like the USTA won't have to worry about it. By making it into the Wimbledon final, where she'll face off against German player Angelique Kerber, 30, Serena's ranking is due to go up enough for an automatic seeding at the US Open.