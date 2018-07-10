Drake Watches Ex Serena Williams Compete at Wimbledon

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018 12:31 PM

Drake, Wimbledon

John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Just like that, it was 2015 again.  

The stars were aligned—quite literally—on Tuesday as famous faces like Justin Timberlakeand Jessica Bielcould be spotted in the stands on day eight of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for the women's quarterfinals. 

Among the competitors was tennis great Serena Williams, who was set to face off against Camila Giorgi. While the pro's eyes were undoubtedly on the court, there was another familiar face in the stands—her ex, Drake

The two were romantically linked as early as 2012 and were confirmed to be a budding couple in the summer of 2015 following some restaurant canoodling captured in photos. Of course, the two eventually called it quits and have since gone their separate ways as Williams married Alexis Ohanian and gave birth to their first child last year. Meanwhile, Drake has been linked to more famous women since then, including Jennifer LopezRihannaand Bella Hadid and recently confirmed he secretly fathered a child.  

Serena Williams' Best Quotes on Motherhood

Drake, Wimbledon

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Serena Williams, Wimbledon

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Drake, Serena Williams

PacificCoastNews

No matter how their romance ended, it appears the rapper is still very much supportive of Williams as he was photographed applauding in the stands during her match. 

Nearly three years ago, the star caught some heat from the Internet for attending the athlete's September 2015 U.S. Open semifinal match after she lost. 

That was certainly not the case this time as the pro beat Giorgi and emerged the champion of their match, a welcome victory for the star who had to take time away from the court during her pregnancy and after welcoming her first child. 

"This is only my fourth tournament back, so I don't feel pressure. I don't feel I have to win this; I don't feel I have to lose this," Williams said, according to ESPN. "I'm just here just to be here and to prove that I'm back. And I feel like I'm back. I still have a long way to go to be where I was."

