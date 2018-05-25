From Punk'd Playboy to the Four Million Dollar Man: The Reinvention of Ashton Kutcher

There's nothing like being recognized for your work as a role model to foster a bit of reflecting.

"You know, I'm probably the first guy to get this award who had a deferred judgement for a felony burglary for trying to break into my high school," Ashton Kutcher said while accepting the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award in his native Iowa last year. "I'm probably also the first guy to get this award for character who ever got pulled over by a state trooper while tripping on mushrooms—not a proud moment. The trooper didn't know, so we got away with it! I just said I had a headlight out, and I had several headlights out. I'm also probably the first person to get this award for character who had his name splashed across every gossip magazine as an adulterer, like, five years ago."

In other words, summed up the actor, there's always time to rectify past missteps: "There's somebody in the back that's going, 'So you're saying there's a chance!' And what I'm actually, like, legitimately saying is, there's a chance. Look, it happened!"