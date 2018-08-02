She made good on that vow, driving over to his place the very next day to launch into a confession: "I was like, 'I'm just going to let you know, when a, b and c happened, I know that I had all of a sudden a very different reaction to it and I respect us and I respect you, and so I'm going to bail," she recalled. "And I left the house.'"

Her decision to be frank was unquestionably painful ("I left and I bawled my eyes out,") but she had no regrets. "I f--ked up enough in my previous relationships enough to know that, like, just f--k it, be honest," she explained to Maron of her rationale. "I don't want to become resentful and I don't want to get into a place where I do something dumb again. And so I was like, f--k this s--t, I'm just going to completely, fully transparent and he was the same exact way. And so it was easier for me to tell him that I was having feelings than to get to a place where I was resentful of the fact that he, in my mind, wasn't."

Except, of course he was. Because, spoiler alert, this story has a happy ending.

By 8 a.m. the very next day, Kutcher was at Kunis door with an offer. "He showed up at my house and he was like, 'Let's move in together.'" And despite her protests that he wasn't ready for such a big move, just a year or so removed from a six-year marriage, he laid down his trump card. Remembered Kunis, "He goes, 'I'm not going to lose you.' And that was it."