American Music Awards 2016: 5 Things You Need to Know Before Tonight's Star-Studded Show

Clear your schedules music lovers because tonight is turning into quite the special evening.
The 2016 American Music Awards are almost here and the most familiar voices you hear day after day are ready to deliver on and off stage.
Hosted by Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharoah, the live telecast has a jam-packed list of performers including Maroon 5, The Weeknd, Bruno Mars and John Legend.
In addition, Julianne Hough, Robert Downey Jr. and Taraji P. Henson are just some of the familiar faces set to present during tonight's three-hour telecast.
If that wasn't enough to get you intrigued, we've got five big reasons why tonight's show is not one to miss. Pop the popcorn, turn up the volume and get ready for one fun night of music.
1. Selena Gomez's Possible Return: Since late August, the "Come and Get It" singer has been taking some time off to tend to her health. But just a few short days ago, E! News learned that Selena may show up to the annual award ceremony. The show's producer Larry Klein told E! News that the songstress might make an appearance. A separate source would also confirm that Selena will be there. Stay tuned!
2. Girl Power: While there are many talented artists from a variety of genres set to take the stage tonight, we can't help but acknowledge the impressive list of ladies ready to wow us all. Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj will take the stage together while Lady Gaga and Fifth Harmony will perform their latest hits.
3. Red Carpet Extravaganza: With so many big names in attendance, it's no surprise that Live From the Red Carpet is back on the scene and ready to provide fans an inside look into the carpet. Hosts Jason Kennedy and Tinashe will be at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles chatting with all the biggest names. And for all the fashion lovers, we can't wait to see what Ciara, Niall Horan, Lady Gaga and more wear.
4. Gigi and Jay Domination: When you get a world-famous supermodel and a former Saturday Night Live standout to host the AMAs, chances are good things are going to happen. "The comedy ground is a fertile ground right now because there are so many things happening and we ain't holdin' back, so buckle up and get ready!" Jay teased to E! News days before the show. Gigi added, "I've watched the AMAs forever, so obviously it's a huge honor and privilege to be able to do it."
5. And the Winner Is: Between the performances, viewers can also look forward to several artists picking up special trophies in a variety of categories. Drake leads the way with 13 nominations while Rihanna could walk away with seven awards. Adele and Justin Bieber also have an impressive five nominations. But perhaps one of the most buzzed about categories is the New Artist of the Year award Un-leased by T-Mobile. Alessia Cara, The Chainsmokers, DNCE, Shawn Mendes and Zayn Malik are all in the running.
