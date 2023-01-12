Machine Gun Kelly Reflects on Engagement to Megan Fox One Year After Proposal

Watch : Megan Fox Gives Machine Gun Kelly a Glam Makeover

One year after getting engaged, these twin flames' love continues to burn bright.

Machine Gun Kelly marked the anniversary of his proposal to Megan Fox on Jan. 11, giving fans another close-up of her emerald and diamond rings and writing, "One year ago under a banyan tree."

The musician, 32, popped the question to the actress, 36, in 2022 with not one but two rings.

"I know tradition is one ring," MGK wrote on Instagram at the time, "but I designed it with [jeweler] Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

And the location of the proposal holds significant meaning to the couple.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," Megan noted in a January 2022 Instagram post, sharing a video from the moment Machine Gun Kelly got down on one knee. "We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."