Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Family Honors Late Star During Private Service

Stephen "tWitch" Boss's family members, including Allison Holker, gathered to pay tribute to the star, who died by suicide in December, a source told E!.

By Corinne Heller Jan 04, 2023 11:46 PMTags
TVStephen "tWitch" Boss

Stephen "tWitch" Boss has been laid to rest.

Nearly a month after the 40-year-old's death, his loved ones gathered for a private ceremony Jan. 4, a source close to his family told E! News, "A larger celebration of life for the friends the Stephen considers family will be put together in the future."

On Dec. 13, the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died by suicide. His wife Allison Holker—they share kids Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3—mourning the devastating loss in a beautiful tribute.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," Holker had said in a statement at the time. "He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans...To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt."

She concluded the note with a message to her husband of nine years: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

As she grieves, the dancer has understandably kept a low profile. However, on Dec. 21, she returned to Instagram with a throwback selfie of her and Boss. "My ONE and ONLY," she wrote. "Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much."

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

VPR's Katie Maloney Posts 2023 "Revenge" Plans After Divorce

2

Todd Chrisley Teases Tell-All Interview Before Prison Sentence

3

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get a $189 Wallet for Just $45

The impact of his loss has been felt by everyone he touched. While Justin Timberlake noted Boss "always lit everything up," Channing Tatum shared, "I'll see you again my friend."

For her part, Ellen DeGeneres is focusing on the happiness he offered so many. "Right now what I want to do is remember all the love and laughter I had with tWitch," she shared on Instagram Dec. 15. "He brought so much joy to my life. I know he brought joy to yours too. I'm going to be sharing some of my favorite moments with him. If you want to you can also share yours."

Trending Stories

1

VPR's Katie Maloney Posts 2023 "Revenge" Plans After Divorce

2

Todd Chrisley Teases Tell-All Interview Before Prison Sentence

3

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get a $189 Wallet for Just $45

4

Kelly Osbourne Speaks Out About Baby After Sharon Confirms His Birth

5

Damar Hamlin Showing Signs of Improvement After Cardiac Arrest

Latest News

Candace Bushnell Finally Answers Team Big vs. Team Aidan Debate

Another WandaVision Alum Is Headed to Agatha

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart Hold Hands During Euphoric Cabo Getaway

13 Stylish Pieces From the Extended Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

Stephen "tWitch" Boss Honored at Private Family Service

Exclusive

William Shatner Still Has No Idea What "Slowing Down" Means

Andy Cohen Responds to Ryan Seacrest's Claim He Snubbed Him on NYE