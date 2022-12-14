Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, Dead at 40

Watch : Allison Holker & tWitch's Love Story

Hollywood has lost a beloved star.

Dancer Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who appeared alongside Ellen DeGeneres as a DJ and guest host on her long-running talk show, has died at the age of 40, his wife Allison Holker shared on Dec. 14. According to NBC News, a rep confirmed Boss died by suicide.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker said in a statement to E! News. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," the So You Think You Can Dance star continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Holker concluded her message by telling Boss, "I will always save the last dance for you."