Ellen DeGeneres Recalls "Love and Laughter" She Had With Stephen "tWitch" Boss

Ellen DeGeneres is giving followers a glimpse into some of her favorite memories with the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss.
One day after tWitch's wife Allison Holker confirmed his death, Ellen took to Instagram to share a montage of moments from tWitch's time on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as the show's DJ.
"Right now what I want to do is remember all the love and laughter I had with tWitch," Ellen wrote on Instagram Dec. 15 alongside videos of tWitch throughout the years. "He brought so much joy to my life. I know he brought joy to yours too. I'm going to be sharing some of my favorite moments with him. If you want to you can also share yours."
In the video, from Ellen's final episode, the host thanked tWitch for his work at show, which was met with thunderous applause from the studio audience, before showing a montage of moments throughout his eight years as resident DJ, fill-in host and later, co-executive producer.
Later in the video, Ellen shared the backstory of how she and the dancer met—with her revealing that she invited him over to teach her a routine after becoming a fan of his as a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance.
"Over a decade ago I met someone who changed my life and our show," she said in the video. "I love you so much. I don't want to say goodbye."
Along with Ellen, many other celebrities mourned tWitch's death, and commented on Allison and her late husband's most recent Instagram post—one of the pair dancing to Christmas music.
Dancing With the Stars' Sharna Burgess said, "It truly doesn't seem real. We are sending you and your babies so much love and please let us know how we can best support you. I'm so sorry Allison."
Olivia Munn wrote, "Oh my goodness..My whole heart is with you and your family," and Kyle Richards echoed Olivia's sentiment, adding, "Heartbreaking, I am so sorry for your loss. Sending love and light to your beautiful family."
He died by suicide at age 40, according to Los Angeles County coroner's office records obtained by E! News.
Allison paid tribute to her husband in a statement to E! News Dec. 14.
"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," the So You Think You Can Dance star said. "He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory.
The 34-year-old concluded her message by telling tWitch, "I will always save the last dance for you."