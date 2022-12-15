Channing Tatum Has “No Words” After Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death: See His Tribute

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith & More Pay Tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss

Channing Tatum is among those mourning the loss of DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

The actor said he was speechless to learn of Boss' death at age 40, penning a message on Instagram Dec. 14 accompanied by a throwback selfie. In the photo, the two are wearing matching black snapbacks, reminiscent of the attire they wore while performing together in the 2015 dance movie Magic Mike XXL.

"I have no words," Tatum captioned his post. "There aren't any. My head or heart can not understand this. There is just so much… i don't know where to begin. I love you. I'll see you again my friend. Until then."

The Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed Boss died by suicide, according to records obtained by E! News.

Boss' wife, Allison Holker, addressed his passing on Dec. 14, saying in a statement that "it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us."