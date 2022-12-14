Justin Timberlake Reflects on “Heartbreaking” Death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Friend of 20 Years

Watch : Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40

Justin Timberlake is mourning the loss of a dear friend.

The "Cry Me a River" singer paid tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who sadly died by suicide age 40, E! News confirmed on Dec. 14.

"It's heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors," Justin wrote on Twitter on Dec. 14. "I've known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community—he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through."

In a second tweet, the "SexyBack" singer shared two photos of tWitch doing what he loved—dancing. The first photo is of the Ellen DJ lifting a woman over his head on the set of the talk show. The second is a solo snap of the So You Think You Can Dance alum with him balancing on the tips of his toes.

"Take care of yourselves," Justin added. "LOVE that human in the mirror. Check on your people. Sending light to his beautiful family in this dark, confusing time. You will be missed, Sir. Rest Easy."