Justin Timberlake Reflects on “Heartbreaking” Death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Friend of 20 Years

Justin Timberlake is mourning the loss of a dear friend.
The "Cry Me a River" singer paid tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who sadly died by suicide age 40, E! News confirmed on Dec. 14.
"It's heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors," Justin wrote on Twitter on Dec. 14. "I've known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community—he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through."
In a second tweet, the "SexyBack" singer shared two photos of tWitch doing what he loved—dancing. The first photo is of the Ellen DJ lifting a woman over his head on the set of the talk show. The second is a solo snap of the So You Think You Can Dance alum with him balancing on the tips of his toes.
"Take care of yourselves," Justin added. "LOVE that human in the mirror. Check on your people. Sending light to his beautiful family in this dark, confusing time. You will be missed, Sir. Rest Easy."
tWitch leaves behind his wife, fellow dancer Allison Holker, and their three kids Weslie, 14; Maddox, 6; and Zaia, 3. The three recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.
Shortly after the news about her husband's death was released, the So You Think You Can Dance: All Stars alum gave a statement.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker said in a statement to E! News. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," Allison continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."
She concluded with a message to her husband, saying, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."