Dancing with the Stars Pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Expecting First Baby

Watch : DWTS' Daniella Karagach & Pasha Pashkov Expecting First Baby

The Dancing with the Stars family has just grown a little bit bigger.

Pro dancers Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov announced they are expecting their first child on Instagram Nov. 23, sharing a photo of themselves wearing Nikes, with Daniella holding a baby Nike shoe in her hand. "Baby Pashkov coming May '23," the couple wrote in a joint post. "We love you more than words could ever express."

Their fellow DWTS dancers commented on the happy news with pro Jenna Johnson—who announced she is also expecting her first child in July—writing, "I HAVE NO WORDS!!!!!! Just tears of joy for you both!!!!," Emma Slater chimed in with, "I can't wait!!!!!! I'm so excited for you both!!!!!!," while Petra Murgatroyd rounded out the love saying, "This is the BEST news!!!! I love you both so much, you will be the most wonderful parents!! Baby is so lucky."

Daniella and Pasha, who tied the knot in 2014, recently spoke about expanding their family during the latest season of the Disney+ show. In fact, Daniella explained the special day they learned the news.