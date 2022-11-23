Dancing with the Stars Pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Expecting First Baby

The Dancing with the Stars family has just grown a little bit bigger.
Pro dancers Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov announced they are expecting their first child on Instagram Nov. 23, sharing a photo of themselves wearing Nikes, with Daniella holding a baby Nike shoe in her hand. "Baby Pashkov coming May '23," the couple wrote in a joint post. "We love you more than words could ever express."
Their fellow DWTS dancers commented on the happy news with pro Jenna Johnson—who announced she is also expecting her first child in July—writing, "I HAVE NO WORDS!!!!!! Just tears of joy for you both!!!!," Emma Slater chimed in with, "I can't wait!!!!!! I'm so excited for you both!!!!!!," while Petra Murgatroyd rounded out the love saying, "This is the BEST news!!!! I love you both so much, you will be the most wonderful parents!! Baby is so lucky."
Daniella and Pasha, who tied the knot in 2014, recently spoke about expanding their family during the latest season of the Disney+ show. In fact, Daniella explained the special day they learned the news.
"We've wanted a family ever since we've gotten married and we've been married for eight and a half years, so we are more than ready to have a baby," Daniella told People Nov. 23. "We wanted to start planning this year and it just so happened that the timing was absolutely perfect. I actually found out I was pregnant on [DWTS season 31's] premiere day."
And although no one knew at the time, the 30-year-old knew dancing was the best thing for her baby.
"My body is just so used to dancing and being active that if I kind of go the other way, it's too much of an extreme for my body," she shared. "My doctor was like, 'The fact that you keep dancing is actually healthy for the baby.' That was refreshing to hear."
Come this spring, Daniella expressed how excited she is to bring the baby into her T.V. family.
"I can't wait to bring in a baby to the Dancing with the Stars family," she gushed. "They're all so loving and supportive, so to share that news with them was so, so special."