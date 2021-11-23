American Music AwardsKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Names a Winner

On Monday, Nov. 22, Dancing With the Stars crowned its winner for season 30. Find out what went down in the finale!

And the winner is...

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach! On Monday, Nov. 22, the dancing duo nabbed the top prize for season 30 of Dancing With the Stars: The coveted Mirrorball trophy. The pair wasn't necessarily the expected winner for tonight's finale episode, as the final face-off featured some fierce competition. We're, of course, referring to Iman and Daniella's rivals JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy; Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten; Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke.

Nonetheless, Iman's big win is a historic one, since the We Got Love Teyana & Iman star is the first former NBA player to win DWTS. Congrats!!

While this season has been one of Dancing With the Stars' best, it hasn't been without some drama. Specifically, COVID-19 appeared to be the biggest challenge for production, with Rigsby and Burke testing positive earlier in the competition and judge Derek Hough getting diagnosed with the virus less than a week before the finale.

"I wanted you to hear it straight from me," Derek said in an Instagram video on Nov. 16. "Even though I've been fully vaccinated, I've just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID...I feel strong, but I'm currently taking advice from medical professionals. Doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can. I'm currently in quarantine and I'll make sure I keep you guys all updated with what's going on."

Despite these unexpected bumps in the road, season 30 has been wildly entertaining thanks to the headline-making themed nights, including Janet Jackson night, Queen night, Horror night and more.

For a refresher on the whole season, scroll through the gallery below!

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Iman Shumpert & Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 25 points
Week 3: 19 points
Week 4: 30 points (Heroes), 33 points (Villains)
Week 5: 28 points
Week 6: 40 points
Week 7: 32 points plus two bonus points
Week 8: 35 points
Week 9: 75 points
Week 10: 80 points

Total: 420 out of 510

ABC/Maarten de Boer
JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 29 points
Week 2: 31 points
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 35 points (Heroes), 35 points (Villains)
Week 5: 40 points
Week 6: 40 points
Week 7: 39 points
Week 8: 39 points plus two bonus points
Week 9: 80 points

Total: 474 out of 510

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Amanda Kloots & Alan Bersten

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 32 points (Heroes), 36 points (Villains)
Week 5: 39 points
Week 6: 38 points
Week 7: 33 points plus one bonus point
Week 8: 40 points plus two bonus points
Week 9: 79 points
Week 10: 78 points

Total: 460 out of 510

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Cody Rigsby & Cheryl Burke

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 18 points
Week 4: 27 points (Heroes), 31 points (Villains)
Week 5: 32 points
Week 6: 36 points
Week 7: 34 points plus two bonus points
Week 8: 38 points
Week 9: 71 points
Week 10: 76 points

Total: 413 out of 510

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Melora Hardin & Artem Chigvintsev

Week 1: 26 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 23 points
Week 4: 36 points (Heroes), 37 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 34 points
Week 7: 36 points plus two bonus points
Week 8: 40 points plus two bonus points
Week 9: 72 points

Total: 371 out of 430

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Suni Lee & Sasha Farber

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 28 points
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 33 points (Heroes), 35 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 36 points
Week 7: 33 points plus one bonus point
Week 8: 40 points plus two bonus points
Week 9: 75 points

Total: 368 out of 430

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Jimmie Allen & Emma Slater

Week 1: 22 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 20 points
Week 4: 30 points (Heroes), 37 points (Villains)
Week 5: 34 points
Week 6: 38 points
Week 7: 38 points 
Week 8: 32 points

Total: 288 out of 350

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Olivia Jade & Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 25 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 35 points (Heroes), 35 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 36 points
Week 7: 38 points plus four bonus points
Week 8: 36 points

Total: 296 out of 350

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: The Miz & Witney Carson

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 26 points
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 31 points (Heroes), 34 points (Villains)
Week 5: 32 points
Week 6: 34 points
Week 7: 32 points

Total: 235 out of 310

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Kenya Moore & Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 26 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 29 points (Heroes), 30 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 32 points

Total: 198 out of 270

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Melanie C & Gleb Savchenko

Week 1: 27 points
Week 2: 30 points
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 31 points (Heroes), 35 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points

Total: 181 out of 230

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Matt James & Lindsay Arnold

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 22 points
Week 3: 20 points
Week 4: 26 points (Heroes), 31 points (Villains)

Total: 123 out of 190

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 23 points
Week 3: 19 points
Week 4: 25 points (Heroes), 27 points (Villains)

Total: 118 out of 190

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Christine Chiu & Pasha Pashkov

Week 1: 25 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 21 points

Total: 70 out of 110

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Martin Kove & Britt Stewart

Week 1: 13 points
Week 2: 15 points

Total: 28 out of 80

