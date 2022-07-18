Why JoJo Siwa Thinks Dancing With the Stars' Jenna Johnson Will Make the "Best Mom"

Watch : JoJo Siwa GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2021 PCAs

JoJo Siwa's reaction to Jenna Johnson's pregnancy news may deserve a perfect 10.

On July 15, the Dancing With the Stars pro confirmed she is expecting her first child with Val Chmerkovskiy. And while fans were quick to congratulate the couple, one partner was extra thrilled to hear the news.

Before participating in the MGM Rewards MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, JoJo shared why the news is worth celebrating.

"My sister! Oh my god, I am so happy for her," JoJo exclusively told E! News on July 16. "She's obviously my family, my best friend. It's so good. Her and Val have been waiting for a sweet little package like this and I'm very happy and grateful that they got it."

During season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, Jenna was able to team up with JoJo for the show's first same-sex partnership. The duo left a positive impression on fans and ultimately earned a spot in the finals. Even after the show ended in November 2021, the pair has remained close friends.