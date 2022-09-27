How Teresa Giudice Really Feels About Her Dancing With the Stars Elimination

Watch : Teresa Giudice Teases If We'll See Wedding Hair on DWTS

Teresa Giudice is hanging up her dancing shoes.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star danced her final dance on the Sept. 26 episode of Dancing With the Stars. Eliminated after her Elvis Night jive with partner Pasha Pashkov, she revealed how she really feels about being the second contestant sent home this season.

"Listen, it's all good," she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight following the episode. "I knew I wasn't gonna win it."

On the show's Sept. 19 premiere, Teresa and Pasha were saved by all four judges after landing in the bottom two with Sex and the City's Jason Lewis and partner Peta Murgatroyd. Landing in the bottom two again this week, head judge Len Goodman ultimately chose to save Charlie's Angels star Cheryl Ladd and partner Louis van Amstel over the Bravo star.

But Teresa has no hard feelings about the decision, telling ET, "I'm glad I got to experience it. It's something that I've always wanted to do, and I got to do it."