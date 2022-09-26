DWTS Pro Daniella Karagach Will Not Dance In New Episode After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Watch : What the Move to Disney+ Means for Dancing with the Stars

Evacuate the dancefloor.

On Sept. 26, ABC announced that pro dancer Daniella Karagach had tested positive for COVID-19, just hours before she was set to compete on Dancing With the Stars alongside partner Joseph Baena.

"Unfortunately, Daniella Karagach tested positive overnight for COVID," the network said. "She is completely asymptomatic and is self-quarantining. Everyone who has been in close contact with her has tested negative."

But have no fear, dancing fans, there's a back-up plan in place.

"Dance troupe member Alexis Warr will step in and dance with Joseph in Daniella's place tonight," the network revealed. "Following our strict protocols, those considered close contacts to Daniella will be masked on tonight's show."

Alexis is fresh off of winning season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance in August, so Joseph's new partner is no slouch.

During the first night of competition on Sept. 19, Daniella and Joseph earned a score of 23 points for their jive to the Black Eyed Peas' "Pump It."