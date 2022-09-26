DWTS Pro Daniella Karagach Will Not Dance In New Episode After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Evacuate the dancefloor.
On Sept. 26, ABC announced that pro dancer Daniella Karagach had tested positive for COVID-19, just hours before she was set to compete on Dancing With the Stars alongside partner Joseph Baena.
"Unfortunately, Daniella Karagach tested positive overnight for COVID," the network said. "She is completely asymptomatic and is self-quarantining. Everyone who has been in close contact with her has tested negative."
But have no fear, dancing fans, there's a back-up plan in place.
"Dance troupe member Alexis Warr will step in and dance with Joseph in Daniella's place tonight," the network revealed. "Following our strict protocols, those considered close contacts to Daniella will be masked on tonight's show."
Alexis is fresh off of winning season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance in August, so Joseph's new partner is no slouch.
During the first night of competition on Sept. 19, Daniella and Joseph earned a score of 23 points for their jive to the Black Eyed Peas' "Pump It."
The score put Daniella and Joseph in ninth place overall.
The top spot in week one belonged to TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and her partner Mark Ballas, who earned a score of 32 points. Wayne Brady and partner Witney Carson found themselves in second place with a score of 29 points.
Third place featured a three-way tie between Selma Blair and partner Sasha Farber, Drag Race fan favorite Shangela and her partner Gleb Savchenko and The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, with all teams earning 28 points.
Before the competition began, Joseph admitted he was struggling during rehearsals, as the fitness model exclusively told E! News, "So far, I feel really heavy. It's not the best feeling. I usually feel pretty light with 300 pounds on my back. It's not too bad. But moving around, jumping, it's a lot!"
However, he credited Daniella with guiding him along in the process, saying, "I'm ready for the challenge and I have the best coach here. We're going to kill it."
Find out how Joseph does without Daniella by his side when Dancing With the Stars returns for Elvis Night Sept. 26 at 8 p.m ET/5 p.m. PT live on Disney+.