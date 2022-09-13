Go Inside the 2022 Emmys After-Parties With Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and More

Watch : BEST Emmys Fashion Moments: Zendaya, Kristen Bell & More

They came, they saw—and they celebrated.

After the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12 proved to be quite the evening, it's no surprise that many celebs decided to hit up the after-parties in celebration of the awards show.

In honor of TV's biggest night, Netflix had an epic bash featuring stars like Jason Bateman, Julia Garner, Shonda Rhimes, Katie Lowes, Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Tan France, who were all treated to Casamigos. As far as who hit the dance floor during the streaming service's event? An eyewitness told E! News the entire cast of Squid Game gave the party the green light, with every single cast member—think Lee Jung-jae, O Yeong-su and more—creating a circle on the dance floor at one point.

But they weren't the only ones having a good time, as Garner also found herself dancing along to the music, with the Ozark star—who nabbed an Emmy win at the ceremony for her role in the series—in a "jubilant mood" as she "received many hugs from well-wishers," according to the insider.