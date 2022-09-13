Emmys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : Emmys 2022: Why We're Excited for TV's Biggest Night

You're a winner, baby!

TV's biggest and brightest stars are being honored as we speak during the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. The ceremony—hosted by Saturday Night Live legend Kenan Thompson—brings together the television industry's most talented and respected actors, writers, directors, hosts and more for a night that's sure to be unforgettable.

Some trophies were already handed out during last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremony in Los Angeles. Fan-favorite series like Queer Eye and Love on the Spectrum U.S. won in the categories of Outstanding Structured Reality Program and Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program respectively.

Nominated for awards tonight are famous faces and acting veterans like Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya, Sarah Paulson, Andrew Garfield, Jennifer Coolidge, Donald Glover, Jason Sudeikis, Jean Smart, Kaley Cuoco and more. Of course, don't count out newcomers and this year's breakout stars, including Abbott Elementary's triple threat Quinta Brunson, The White Lotus star and Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney, the Squid Game cast and possibly the year's most talked about on-screen transformations, Pam & Tommy's Lily James and Sebastian Stan.