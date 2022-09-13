Emmys 2022: Kenan Thompson Takes Jab at Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating History

Emmys 2022

Well, that was awkward.

During his opening monologue at the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12, host Kenan Thompson cracked a joke about Euphoria star and nominee Zendaya and the notorious dating history of Leonardo DiCaprio.

"26 is a weird age in Hollywood," Kenan said about Zendaya inside Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, "you're young enough to play a high school student but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio."

For those not in the loop, Leo has garnered a reputation for dating women until they turn a certain age. As a reference, he broke up with 25-year-old girlfriend Camila Morrone in August.

After Kenan made his joke, a noticeably-embarrassed Zendaya buried her head in her hands.

During his monologue, Kenan also took a shot at the lack of diversity on HBO's Succession.

"Succession has 25 nominations," Kenan started. "I love the Roy family. It's the only show with three brothers and also no brothers."

Inside the 2022 Emmys Gift Bag

Before the jokes began, Kenan participated in a celebratory dance routine to open the show. The routine featured modern interpretations of iconic theme songs from shows Friends, Law & Order and The Brady Bunch.

He also donned a platinum blonde wig like the one worn by Daenerys on Game of Thrones, doing a step routine with a group of back-up dancers.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Prior to his hosting duties, Kenan said he was focused on making the occasionally stuffy and overlong telecast into an enjoyable affair.

"I know it's a long day and a long program," he told E! News, "but I think that's going to be my main focus so it doesn't feel so tasking. It should feel like a celebration."

For the best red carpets looks from the 2022 Emmys red carpet, keep scrolling!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock followed by the Live From E!: Emmys After Party at 11 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

