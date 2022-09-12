This Squid Game Cast Reunion at the 2022 Emmys Will Stop You in Your Tracks

Watch : Squid Game Stars Discuss Historic Nomination at 2022 Emmys

There's no such thing as losing when it comes to this group of winners.



The cast of Netflix's record-breaking show, Squid Game, reunited for photos on the red carpet of the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12 and let's just say we now officially have our heads in the game. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)



The hit TV series—which became the most watched show of all time on the streaming platform after its September 2021 debut—once again made history with one Emmy nod in particular. The much-talked-about series became the first non-English-language show to be nominated in the main drama category and swept this year's Emmys with an impressive total of 14 nominations.

Among the nominees are Lee Jung-jae, who scored a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Park Hae-soo and O Yeong-su both received nominations in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, while Jung Ho-yeon is up for an award in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.