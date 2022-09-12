Emmys 2022

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

This Squid Game Cast Reunion at the 2022 Emmys Will Stop You in Your Tracks

The cast of Netflix's hit show Squid Game have just reunited on the red carpet at the 2022 Emmys and we are living for these reunions. See the stunning photos.

By Kisha Forde Sep 12, 2022 11:17 PMTags
TVRed CarpetAwardsEmmysCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: Squid Game Stars Discuss Historic Nomination at 2022 Emmys

There's no such thing as losing when it comes to this group of winners.
 
The cast of Netflix's record-breaking show, Squid Game, reunited for photos on the red carpet of the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12 and let's just say we now officially have our heads in the game. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)
 
The hit TV series—which became the most watched show of all time on the streaming platform after its September 2021 debut—once again made history with one Emmy nod in particular. The much-talked-about series became the first non-English-language show to be nominated in the main drama category and swept this year's Emmys with an impressive total of 14 nominations.

Among the nominees are Lee Jung-jae, who scored a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Park Hae-soo and O Yeong-su both received nominations in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, while Jung Ho-yeon is up for an award in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.

photos
Emmys: The Breakout Stars of 2022

After their Emmy nods were announced in July, the show's cast members expressed their excitement about their individual honors. "It is a tremendous honor to be nominated together with these brilliant actors," Lee told E! News on July 12. "I would like to share this honor with the Squid Game fans around the world, who showed us endless love and support, and the Squid Game team, who worked very hard to make everything possible."

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Drew Barrymore Breaks Down in Tears During Reunion With Ex Justin Long

2

Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis Presley in Upcoming Sofia Coppola Movie

3

Why Prince Harry Won't Wear Military Uniforms at Ceremonial Events

Hwang Dong-hyuk—who also serves as showrunner, writer and director of the series—also shared a heartfelt message about the recognition.

"I feel so happy and honored that Squid Game became the first non-English language series to be nominated for the Emmy Awards," he said in a statement to E! News. "I hope that Squid Game's Emmy nominations will open up even more opportunities for the whole world to enjoy and appreciate each other's content beyond the barriers of culture and language."

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images

In addition to scoring a nomination in the Drama Series category, Hwang also earned nods for Outstanding Director for a Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.
 
For the full list of tonight's honorees, click here, and see all the arrivals below.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Kaley Cuoco

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Adam Scott

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Sasheer Zamata

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chandra Wilson

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Sarah Paulson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Vanessa Bayer

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Nicole Byer

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Kumail Nanjiani

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

In Armani Privé Couture, styled by Elizabeth Stewart

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Zedd

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Angela Bassett

David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

John Legend

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Zendaya

In Valentino, styled by Law Roach

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trevor Noah

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

In Oscar de la Renta, styled by Molly Dickson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julia Garner

In Gucci, styled by Elizabeth Saltzman

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

J. Smith Cameron

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alex Borstein

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Christopher Meloni

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Mariska Hargitay

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Rachel Brosnahan

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Bown Yang

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Kate McKinnon

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jeremy Strong

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jordan Klepper

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jason Ritter

David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Melanie Lynskey

In Christian Siriano

photos
View More Photos From Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion
Watch the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock followed by the Live From E!: Emmys After Party at 11 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Drew Barrymore Breaks Down in Tears During Reunion With Ex Justin Long

2

Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis Presley in Upcoming Sofia Coppola Movie

3

Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Looks All Grown Up at the 2022 Emmys

4

Why Prince Harry Won't Wear Military Uniforms at Ceremonial Events

5

See All the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Looks