This Squid Game Cast Reunion at the 2022 Emmys Will Stop You in Your Tracks

There's no such thing as losing when it comes to this group of winners.
The cast of Netflix's record-breaking show, Squid Game, reunited for photos on the red carpet of the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12 and let's just say we now officially have our heads in the game. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)
The hit TV series—which became the most watched show of all time on the streaming platform after its September 2021 debut—once again made history with one Emmy nod in particular. The much-talked-about series became the first non-English-language show to be nominated in the main drama category and swept this year's Emmys with an impressive total of 14 nominations.
Among the nominees are Lee Jung-jae, who scored a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Park Hae-soo and O Yeong-su both received nominations in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, while Jung Ho-yeon is up for an award in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.
After their Emmy nods were announced in July, the show's cast members expressed their excitement about their individual honors. "It is a tremendous honor to be nominated together with these brilliant actors," Lee told E! News on July 12. "I would like to share this honor with the Squid Game fans around the world, who showed us endless love and support, and the Squid Game team, who worked very hard to make everything possible."
Hwang Dong-hyuk—who also serves as showrunner, writer and director of the series—also shared a heartfelt message about the recognition.
"I feel so happy and honored that Squid Game became the first non-English language series to be nominated for the Emmy Awards," he said in a statement to E! News. "I hope that Squid Game's Emmy nominations will open up even more opportunities for the whole world to enjoy and appreciate each other's content beyond the barriers of culture and language."
In addition to scoring a nomination in the Drama Series category, Hwang also earned nods for Outstanding Director for a Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.
