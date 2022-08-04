Sydney Sweeney Brings Back the Controversial Side Part With New Hair Change

Sydney Sweeney's new hairstyle just sparked a wave of euphoria.
The actress kissed her signature middle part goodbye and swapped it out for the controversial side part. You know, the Millennial favorite hairstyle that Gen Z tried cancelling last year after passionately expressing their disdain for the look.
The 24-year-old—who happens to fall under the Gen Z umbrella—took her makeover to the next level by chopping off her breast-length waves for a fresh lob.
Hairstylist Glen Coco, the mastermind behind her new 'do, styled her hair with soft curls that had volume and bounce.
"Okay, HOT," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of Sydney flipping her hair from side to side.
To showcase her fun transformation, the Euphoria star shared a glam photo of herself on Instagram, posing in a white robe that hung off shoulder as she seductively looked away from the camera to further emphasize the deep side part.
Makeup artist Melissa Hernandez enhanced Sydney's beauty with a fresh-faced vibe, adding a rose-colored blush to the apples of her cheeks and a matching pink lipstick. The White Lotus star's pearlescent shadow, small cat-eye and natural-looking lashes were the finishing touches.
Sydney recently opened up about why she's constantly in work mode and taking on new projects.
"I don't have someone supporting me, I don't have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help," the HBO star told The Hollywood Reporter in July. "The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that's more than my mortgage."
Sydney explained, "They don't pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals," adding, "If I just acted, I wouldn't be able to afford my life in L.A. I take deals because I have to."