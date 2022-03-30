Katie Lowes Says BFF Shonda Rhimes Supports Her Move to Comedy

Watch : Katie Lowes on Switching to Comedy After Inventing Anna

Katie Lowes is ready to laugh again.

Fresh off her role in the hit Netflix series Inventing Anna, the Scandal alum is making the switch from drama to comedy in the new CBS series How We Roll, which premieres on March 31. She joined E! News' Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester and guest host and actress Melissa Peterman to talk about the move from Shondaland to multi-cam.

Having grown up watching famous sitcoms like Cheers, Everybody Loves Raymond and King of Queens, Lowes said she was excited to let her "inner theatre nerd" out, comparing filming a sitcom to putting on a "one-act play every week."

"Getting up on the stage every week and trying to make people laugh with [costar] Pete Holmes, who's a real stand-up comedian and a genius, is really scary," she admitted. "I like to do things that scare me."

Best of all, her real-life BFF, Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes, supported the new acting venture, though Lowes says would jump at the chance to work on another of her pal's shows.