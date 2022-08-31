Anthropologie Labor Day Sale 2022: Get An Extra 50% Discount On Sale Styles With Deals Starting at $3

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You know what's even better than a sale? A sale on sale. Who wouldn't want an additional discount on sale styles? Right now, Anthropologie shoppers can get an EXTRA 50% off sale items. And, yes, for anyone waiting for a Friday paycheck to hit their account, that sale does extend through all of Labor Day Weekend. Of course, a long holiday weekend is a great time to relax, spend time with loved ones, and get some time off from work. Don't get me wrong, that's all important, but I'm really here for the discounts.

The Anthropologie Labor Day Sale is a can't-miss event. Here's what you need to do: scroll through the sale section, pick your favorites, and add them to your cart. Those prices in the sale section are not final. You will get an additional 50% discount on those items when you add them to your cart, no promo code needed.