Anthropologie Labor Day Sale 2022: Get An Extra 50% Discount On Sale Styles With Deals Starting at $3

An extra discount on Anthropologie sale styles is too good to resist.

Anthropologie Labor Day

You know what's even better than a sale? A sale on sale. Who wouldn't want an additional discount on sale styles? Right now, Anthropologie shoppers can get an EXTRA 50% off sale items. And, yes, for anyone waiting for a Friday paycheck to hit their account, that sale does extend through all of Labor Day Weekend. Of course, a long holiday weekend is a great time to relax, spend time with loved ones, and get some time off from work. Don't get me wrong, that's all important, but I'm really here for the discounts. 

The Anthropologie Labor Day Sale is a can't-miss event. Here's what you need to do: scroll through the sale section, pick your favorites, and add them to your cart. Those prices in the sale section are not final. You will get an additional 50% discount on those items when you add them to your cart, no promo code needed.

Anthropologie Labor Day Deals

Dagny Monogram Mug

There's just something so special and personal about a monogram, right? Start your day on the right note with a sip from one of these initial-adorned mugs.

$14
$3
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Smocked-Waist Mini Dress

Brighten up every room you're in when you rock this bright, yellow mini dress.

$148
$50
Anthropologie

Pilcro Mid-Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans

You'll want to wear these boyfriend-style jeans with everything. They're incredibly flattering and they work with many dress codes.

$140
$40
Anthropologie

Maeve Shrunken Tweed Jacket and Textured Crop Top

Unfortunately, these shorts are sold out, but you can still get this cropped top and the matching blazer on sale. 

$80
$15
Crop Top
$148
$25
Jacket

Rifle Paper Co. Wildwood 2022 Planner

Get organized with this adorable, yet functional planner from Rifle Paper Co. 

$16
$5
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Set of Two Pearl Headbands

Bring a touch of sophistication to your ensemble in an instant with one of these pearl headbands.

$28
$10
Anthropologie

Fruta Napkin Rings, Set of 4

Refresh your tablescape with these adorable napkin holders.

 

$58
$20
Anthropologie

Hutch Midi Skirt

This midi-skirt is perfect for brunch, a bridal shower, or even a day in the office depending on how you style it.

$30
$20
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Long Lace Robe

This long, lace robe is stunning. It's also perfect for a bride-to-be.

$158
$40
Anthropologie

Faithfull Floral Pop Midi Dress

This floral mid-length dress brings the cheer you need to any event.

$200
$50
Anthropologie

Sachin & Babi One-Shoulder Top

This polka dot top is such a classic look with a bit of intrigue thanks to its flowy, one-shoulder sleeve.

$140
$45
Anthropologie

Maeve T-Back Blazer Mini Dress

A little black dress is always a solid wardrobe addition. This would look cute in the fall with a cardigan and some over-the-knee booties.

$148
$50
Anthropologie

Current Air Wrap Midi Skirt

This silky yellow skirt is unique and incredibly sophisticated.

$130
$40
Anthropologie

Maeve Easy Short Set

You'll feel pretty in pink when you rock this printed, two-piece set.

$148
$50
Anthropologie

Farm x Anthropologie Tie-Back Cutout Jumpsuit

You'll turn heads everywhere you go in this brightly-hued jumpsuit.

$198
$60
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Oversized Raffia Clutch

Raffia bags will always be in style. This is a clutch that you will use for years and years.

$78
$30
Anthropologie

Bryan Park Wide-Leg Linen Trousers

Black, wide-leg pants are a great investment for your wardrobe. You will wear this pair all the time.

$168
$50
Anthropologie

Maeve Off-The-Shoulder Buttondown Top

You will get complimented on this off-the-shoulder top everywhere you go. It's, adorable, unique, and super comfortable.

$78
$25
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Low-Rise Wide-Leg Pants

Give your black pants and khakis a break. Opt for these bright pants instead. You won't regret it.

$140
$40
Anthropologie

If you're looking for my Labor Day deals, check these out:

