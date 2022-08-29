Sephora Oh Snap Sale 2022: Get Deals Starting at $4 From Nudestix and More Today Only

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It is a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day for three weeks. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day that Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these to-selling products from brands including Nudestix and Sephora Collection.
Today's Sephora Deals
Nudestix Mini NUDIES Roses 'N Honey Nudes 3pc Kit
I have been obsessed with Nudestix cream sticks for years. I use their products for blush, contouring, concealing, and highlighting. I just can't get enough. They're so easy to use and they blend quickly to deliver natural-looking results. If you want to go all out with the sculpting/highlighting or you just want to give some new products a try, this set includes three mini Nudestix cream products. Technically, you get a highlighter, a blush, and a bronzer in this set, but you can use each of these as multiple products. I think these all work as eyeshadows and I love using that blush and the bronzer as a lip color.
This set has 26.4K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers. A shopper said, "LOVE THESE. I was really hesitant at first but they colors are all extremely nice they're more for a subtle natural glow I have extremely fair/dry skin and these are fantastic for me."
Sephora Collection Clean Lip Balm & Scrub
Give your lips of a hydration with one of these Sephora Collection lip balms. These gently exfoliate the lips and the formula has a creamy texture. The formulas are clean with natural-origin ingredient.
This lip balm comes in 8 scents and it has 41.1K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one customer reviewing, "I love this lip balm! I have bought it at least 15 times over the years. It is the perfect level of hydration, has no gross aftertaste, is not gloppy and has a very light scent that I find pleasant and I am sensitive to strong scents. I put it on generously on my lips right before bed after I wash all my makeup off for the evening. It has cured my chapped lips in the winter. I use this lip balm every night all year long including in the warmer months. It goes on smooth and also doesn't melt or break the way the Fresh lip balms do. Perfection in a little tube!"
Sephora Collection Matte Perfection Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer
If you're looking for that "your skin, but better" type of makeup, this Sephora Collection tinted moisturizer is for you. It delivers lightweight, sheer coverage and dulls redness, per the brand. It has a soft-matte finish and gives such a natural look.
It has 37.6K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, with a customer raving, "Amazing. Matches my skin perfectly and covers unwanted blemishes like magic!" Another reviewed, "This is perfect for everyday use! I don't need much coverage for daily use just something to even out the redness in my skin. This is so lightweight it doesn't feel like I'm wearing makeup!!! Love it!"
Sephora Oh Snap Deals So Far
Sephora Oh Snap Sale Week 1
Sunday, August 28
- L'Occitane Shea Butter Ultra Rich Body Cream
- Philosophy Amazing Grace Eau de Toilette
- Sephora Collection Matte Perfection Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer
- Sephora Collection Clean Lip Balm & Scrub
Monday, August 29
