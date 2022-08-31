Revolve Labor Day Deals Starting at $7: Free People, AFRM, Michael Costello, Levi's, Bardot, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Revolve is your one-stop shopping destination for every style, trend, occasion, and price point. Plus, the shipping is always incredibly quick. If you have a special occasion coming up and you waited until the last minute to shop, Revolve is the store you can always count on to come through. Or if you just want some (practically) instant gratification, you need to shop at Revolve, especially right now because there are some can't-miss Labor Day Weekend deals.
If you're looking for major discounts on your favorite brands, here are some of the must-buy styles you need to check out at Revolve from your favorite brands including Free People, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Lovers and Friends, Levi's, AFRM, SNDYS, Bardot, BCBGeneration, RMS Beauty, ASTR the Label, and Michael Costello.
Revolve Labor Day Deals
Anastasia Beverly Hills Natural + Polished Starter Kit
This set includes Anastasia Beverly Hills top-sellers for defined eyebrows and bold eyelashes. You get a Mini Brow Definer, Mini Brow Wiz, Mini Clear Brow Gel, Deluxe Sample Lash Brag. This set has a $32 value, but you can get this for $18. There are five shades to choose from.
AFRM Heston Jean
There's nothing mellow about this yellow. These pants are the fun pop of color your wardrobe needs.
Lovers and Friends Helena Maxi Skirt
Elevate your style with this sophisticated and luxurious maxi skirt with its high slit up to the thigh.
Levi's Fawn Tie Blouse
Bow hard or go home with this darling front-tie blouse.
Pinch Provisions Back To The Office Kit
If you're heading back to the office, this set has all of the essentials you need to make the most of your time at your cubicle. It includes a face mask, a back to office BINGO card, breath drops, stain remover, a picture frame, and hand sanitizing towelettes.
BCBGeneration Cutout Long Sleeve Dress
Style this with flat sandals for a casual day. Dress it up with heels. You can even rock this in the fall with some over-the-knee boots.
Bardot Londyn Cut Out Bodysuit
Take on all the trends with this one-shoulder, cut-out, white bodysuit.
RMS Beauty Glow2Go
I am obsessed with the RMS luminizer. It's a great, natural-looking, glitter-free highlighter that seems to look great on everyone. This bundle also includes the Tinted Daily Lip Balm in the shade Passion Lane, which is a beautiful pink with a hint of shimmer. There's also a great peptide mascara. This is a great introduction to RMS products and it's also a wonderful set for travel.
AFRM Jaxley Top
Trust me when I declare that this is one of those immediate "add to cart" purchases. This top is a chameleon. It works with jeans, mini skirts, maxi skirts. You can really make this work for any dress code. You will not regret purchasing this off-the-shoulder top.
Free People Sneak A Peek Top
This sleeveless, Free People top has a cut-out in the front and at the back. It goes great with your favorite jeans and you can also get it in black.
Levi's 724 High Rise Straight
This deal is too good to miss. These distressed Levi's really do go with everything.
GRLFRND Lyric High Rise Split Hem Short
These high-rise denim shorts are a true summer staple.
