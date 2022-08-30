Lululemon Labor Day 2022: These Unbelievable Deals on Leggings, Bags, Jackets & More Are Selling Out Fast

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Labor Day weekend is finally here, which means we've got all kinds of amazing sales to shop. If you're a fan of Lululemon or you're curious to see what the hype is all about, you'll want to check out all the incredible deals they have going on right now. With fall unofficially starting this weekend, there's no better time to shop new pieces for your wardrobe.
Lululemon recently added some brand new items to their We Made Too Much Section, which features best-selling styles and more at discounted prices. Their sale section is so good, you can find a pair of $120 leggings for just $29. You can also find clothing deals starting at $19, while socks, underwear and accessories start at $9.
Whether you're looking for sports bras, tank tops, dresses, shorts, or joggers, Lululemon's We Made Too Much Section has it all. You're guaranteed to find something you love. We just recommend shopping ASAP as sizes and styles tend to sell out fast.
We've rounded up some of the best deals you can score at Lululemon this Labor Day. Check those out below.
Can't-Miss Lululemon Labor Day 2022 Deals
Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25''
The best-selling Align High-Rise pant is made of weightless Nulu fabric that feels buttery soft. There's a wide variety of colors to choose from, many of which are on sale for around $50. But you can find some colors and sizes for as low as $29.
Lululemon Patch Logo Crossbody Bag
According to the description, the Patch Logo Crossbody Bag was made for commuters. It's a satchel-inspired crossbody made from ultra-lightweight fabric, making it super easy to carry around. Shoppers say it's perfect for travel and everyday use, plus it holds a lot more than you might think. Right now it's on sale for $39.
Lululemon Align Cropped Tank Top
Lululemon shoppers are obsessed with the Align Cropped Tank Top, which can be used for working out and everyday use. It's super soft, comfy and comes in a variety of colors. Right now, you can find deals starting at $29.
Lululemon Loungeful Hoodie
The Lululemon Loungeful Hoodie is described as "extremely comfortable" and "super soft" by reviewers. It's made of soft, premium fleece, and features stylish detailing on both the front and back. There are three colors to choose from, and they're all on sale for $79. Once fall rolls around, you'll be wearing this all the time.
Lululemon Evergreen Anorak
The bold colors of the Lululemon Evergreen Anorak make it a total stunner and a must-have for your workout wardrobe! It's originally $148 but on sale now for $89. There are four colors to choose from.
Lululemon Swift Speed High-Rise Short 8''
The Lululemon Swift Speed High-Rise Short is made with the brand's supportive Luxtreme fabric. Shoppers say these are the best shorts for cardio as they never ride up or roll down. There are several colors to choose from and it's on sale for $39. Several reviewers recommend sizing up for the best fit.
Lululemon Snap Large Tote Bag 28L
Speaking of fall, this large carryall tote bag in Autumn Orange is perfect for the season. It was designed to be a simple "take anywhere tote" featuring side panel snaps that you can use to change up the look whenever you want. It's originally $78 but you can get it on sale today for $59. There are two colors to choose from.
Lululemon Patch Logo Travel Kit
Keep your larger bag, like the one above, nice and neat with the Patch Logo Travel Kit. It was designed to help you stay organized without the bulk. Plus, it comes with a transparent removable pouch to keep everything in one place. Right now it's on sale for $39.
Lululemon Hold Tight Crewneck Tank Top
The Lululemon Hold Tight Crewneck Tank Top is a stylish, lightweight tank that's perfect for everyday wear. According to the brand, it was designed to have just the right amount of softness and stretch. It also has a snug fit that feels like a second skin. There are two colors to choose from and prices start at $29.
