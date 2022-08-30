Ulta 21 Days of Beauty 2022: 50% Off Deals Starting at $5 From Anastasia Beverly Hills, Tula & More Today

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from August 28 through September 17, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).
Today is also the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from Tula, Clinique, Keys Soulcare, Juvia, First Aid Beauty, Uoma, and BeautyStat. Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta. If you want to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices), and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.
Today's Steals
Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation
You'll get a lot of compliments and questions about your skincare routine when you start using the Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation. It's breathable, weightless, and moisturizing to instantly mask imperfections and uneven texture. Your natural radiance will come through when you sue this color match formula. The formula has soothing seaweed extract to calm and condition the skin, plus it's hydrating enough to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
One shopper praised the product as their "holy grail," revealing, "I have tried a lot of foundations. Everything from Tarte, Smashbox, Lancôme, you name it. This one is the only one I will buy from now on. I have acne prone, combination skin and it sits so light while still being full coverage. It's very dewy, and has a nice glow to it. And when you use it with the new Anastasia concealer? Amazing. I'm never buying anything else."
Another raved, "FINALLY found the one," explaining, "I have been searching and searching for a foundation that doesn't cake up on me, separate, oxidize or just completely dissolve and get all over the inside of my masks. I love everything Anastasia BH to begin with, and a couple coworkers talked me into this foundation... It doesn't oxidize either! But onto the actual makeup...it's so luxurious feeling. It's a medium coverage I'd say but that's fine by me because it really makes your face look flawless and pores blurred so you don't need alot of it. It's very natural and a little dewy, but it just makes my skin look hydrated and luxurious. Huge bonus I don't need to use a powder anymore! I could not find a good powder and now I don't need to keep buying and trying."
First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser
If you have sensitive, highly reactive skin and you've been struggling to perfect your skincare routine, look no further. This low pH cleanser is effective on environmental aggressors and oil without irritating your skin. Your skin will be clean without feeling tight or dry.
One shopper shared, "Been using for 5 years. Cleared my acne." Another review said, "Infused with a powerful botanical antioxidant blend, First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser helps safeguard skin against environmental aggressors while also calming irritated skin. This non-stripping, pH-balanced formula works to maintain skin's natural acidity and helps reduce flair ups, never leaving skin feeling tight or dry."
Clinique Eyeliners
There are three Clinique eyeliners on sale today at a 50% discount:
- Quickliner For Eyes Eyeliner- This is a long-wearing, easy-to-apply liner that comes in 6 shades and has 1,400+ 5-star reviews.
- High Impact Easy Liquid Eyeliner- This is a mistake-proof liquid liner that won't budge for 24 hours, per the brand.
- Quickliner For Eyes Intense Eyeliner- This is the perfect hybrid product. It is a pencil eyeliner with the intensity of a liquid liner.
Tula So Poreless Deep Exfoliating Scrub
TULA's So Poreless Deep Exfoliating Scrub provides physical and chemical exfoliation to buff away dirt, minimize the look of pores, and reveal smoother skin.
A shopper said, "ABSOLUTELY AMAZING! My first time using it I noticed a good amount of my blackheads were either gone or lighter in color." Another raved, "I've had bad blackheads on my chin and nose since I was a teen, after 2 weeks of using this those areas have almost completely cleared up. will be buying again."
BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal C Skin Refiner
This is a lightweight serum that delivers brighter, firmer, more even-looking skin, according to the brand.
An Ulta shopper raved, "It's usually really hard for me to find products because my skin is so sensitive but this stuff… THIS STUFF is so good. It completely changed my face as far as hyperpigmentation, texture and even brightness. I highly recommend this to anyone who struggles with dullness, rough texture and dark spots."
Keys Soulcare Sacred Body Oil
When you hear the word "oil," you may picture a greasy product that sits on your skin, but that's not the case with this product from Alicia Keys' brand Keys Soulcare. This oil absorbs super quickly, feels light on your skin, and delivers the hydration your skin craves.
A fan of the product raved, "This made my legs feel softer than anything I've ever experienced before. Even my husband was shocked. They felt like velvet. Buttery smooth. Has such a nice faint scent. I think I'll be using this for as long as they make it."
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty 2022 Product Schedule
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 1
Sunday, August 28
- MAC Bullet Lipstick Usually $21, Now $11
- Tarte Shape Tape Cloud CC Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Sunscreen Usually $39, Now $20
- Philosophy Amazing Grace Eau de Toilette Usually $58, Now $29
- Philosophy Fresh Cream Warm Cashmere Eau de Toilette Usually $46, Now $23
- Philosophy Ultimate Miracle Worker Nighttime Serum-in-Cream Usually $84, Now $42
- Philosophy Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker+ Line Correcting Moisturizer Overnight Cream Usually $70, Now $35
- Philosophy Hope In A Jar Skin-Resurrection Overnight Power Hydrator Usually $40, Now $20
- L'Occitane Ultra Rich Body Cream Usually $49, Now $25
Monday, August 29
- Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand Usually $29, Now $15
- Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads Usually $60, Now $30
- Nudestix Baby Nude Skin Kit Usually $45, Now $23
- Nudestix Roses 'N Honey 3-Piece Mini NUDIES Kit Usually $27, Now $14
Tuesday, August 30
- Clinique Eyeliners Usually $22-$23, Now $11-$12
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation Usually $38, Now $19
- Tula So Poreless Deep Exfoliating Scrub Usually $34, Now $17
- First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser Usually $24, Now $12
- Juvia's Place Lipsticks, Lip Liners, and Lip Glosses Usually $10-$15, Now $5-$8
- BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal C Skin Refiner Usually $85, Now $43
- UOMA Beauty Trippin Smooth Powder Usually $30, Now $15
- Keys Soulcare Sacred Body Oil Usually $25, Now $13
Wednesday, August 31
- Too Faced Fluff & Hold Laminating Brow Usually $25, Now $13
- Too Faced Pomade in a Pencil Brow Shaper & Filler Usually $25, Now $13
- Too Faced Brow Wig Brush on Brow Gel Usually $25, Now $13
- Too Faced Super Fine Brow Detailer Pencil Usually $25, Now $13
- Smashbox X BECCA Under Eye Brightening Corrector Was $33, Now $16
- Smashbox X BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter Was $40, Now $20
- Lashes from Glamnetic, House of Lashes, Lilly Lashes, and Velour Lashes Usually $11-$30, Now $11-$30
Thursday, September 1
- Foreo Luna Mini 3 Usually $179, Now $90
- StriVectin Peptight Tightening & Brightening Face Serum Usually $99, Now $50
- StriVectin Wrinkle Recode Line Transforming Melting Serum Usually $89, Now $45
- Beekman 1802 Bloom Cream Daily Probiotic Moisturizer Usually $54, Now $27
- Clinique Even Better All-Over Concealer + Eraser Usually $29, Now $15
- Crepe Erase Ultra Body Smoothing Trio Usually $65, Now $38
Friday, September 2
- Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash Usually $52, Now $26
- Lancome La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum Usually $102, Now $51
- Lancome La Vie Est Belle Happiness Shot, Usually $41, Now $21
- Lancome Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara Usually $27, Now $14
- Surprise Steal from Buxom
Saturday, September 3
- Clarins Total Eye Lift Eye Cream Usually $89, Now $45
- Benefit Cosmetics Precisely My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer Usually $25, Now $13
- Glamglow SUPERMUD Charcoal Instant Treatment Mask Usually $60, Now $30
- Surprise Steal from KVD Beauty
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 2
Sunday, September 4
- NARS Afterglow Lip Balm Usually $28, Now $14
- Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner Usually $32, Now $16
- Estee Lauder Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Foundation SPF 45 Usually $50, Now $25
- Exuviance Targeted Lip Filler Usually $42, Now $21
- Exuviance Age Reverse Eye Contour Antiaging Eye Cream Usually $87, Now $44
- Exuviance Lift Volumizing Hyaluronic Acid Face Concentrate Usually $95, Now $48
- Exuviance Wrinkle Smooth Topical Peptide Face Treatment Usually $92, Now $46
Monday, September 5
- Beauty Blender BIO PURE Makeup Sponge Usually $20, Now $10
- Stila Stay All Day Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner Usually $22, Now $11
- MAC Magic Extension 5mm Fibre Mascara Usually $26, Now $13
- StriVectin Super-C Spf 30 Vitamin C Moisturizer Usually $69, Now $35
- belif Moisturizing Eye Bomb Usually $48, Now $24
Tuesday, September 6
- Urban Decay Eyeshadow Eyeshadow Primer Potion, Usually $25, Now $13
- Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Day Cream SPF 23 Usually $70, Now $35
- Select Perricone MD products Usually $19-$159, Now $10-$80
- COSRX Lip Sleep Ceramide Lip Butter Sleeping Mask Usually $19, Noq $10
Wednesday, September 7
- BareMinerals BAREPRO Performance Wear Liquid Foundation Usually $37, Now $19
- Lancome Renergie Eye, Night, and Day Creams Usually $80-$130, Now $40-$65
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Day & Night Duo Usually $115, Now $58
- Korres Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser Usually $28, Now $14
- Exa High Fidelity Foundation Usually $38, Now $19
- Volition Yaupon Tea Glow-Awakening Moisturizer Usually $39
- Rituel de Fille Thorn Oil Priming Facial Elixir Usually $68, Now $34
- Volition Hibiscus Unspottable Correcting Oil Usually $49
- Jane Iredale PurePressed Base Mineral Foundation Refill Usually $46, Now $23
Thursday, September 8
- Tarte Tartelette Tubing Mascara Usually $24, Now $12
- Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash Usually $44, Now $22
- Dermalogica Daily Superfoliant Usually $64, Now $32
- Patchology Eye Gels Usually $35-$60, Now $18-$30
- Mented Cosmetics Lip Gloss Usually $15, Now $8
- Mented Cosmetics Lip Liner Usually $12, Now $6
Friday, September 9
- Tula Clear It Up Acne Clearing and Tone Correcting Gel Usually $38, Now $19
- Jaclyn Cosmetics Highlighters Usually $16-$32, Now $8-$16
- Josie Maran Pure Argan Milk Intensive Hydrating Treatment Usually $56, Now $28
- Fresh Black Tea Firming Corset Serum Usually $75, Now $38
- Morphe Surprise Steal
Saturday, September 10
- IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation Full Coverage Moisturizer with SPF 50+ Usually $44, Now $22
- IT Brushes for Ulta Usually $20-$65, Now $20-$65
- Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick Usually $22, Now $11
- Nudestix Magnetic Luminous Eye Color Usually $26, Now $13
- Nudestix Magnetic Matte Eye Color Usually $26, Now $13
- Murad Surprise Steal
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 3
Sunday, September 11
- Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray Usually $33, Now $17
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Waterproof, Smudge Proof Brow Pomade Usually $21, Now $12
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brush 7B Dual-Ended Tapered Angled Brow Brush Usually $18, Now $9
- Lancome Bi-Facil Double-Action Gentle Eye Makeup Remover Usually $32, Now $16
- Persona DreamStick Cream Bronzing Multi-Stick Usually $26, Now $13
Monday, September 12
- Too Faced Hangover Pillow Balm Ultra-Hydrating Lip Treatment Usually $26, Now $13
- Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Serum Usually $103, Now $52
- Sunday Riley Power Couple Mini Kit Usually $28, Now $14
- Murad Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture Usually $79, Now $40
- Boscia MakeUp-BreakUp Cool Cleansing Oil Usually $37, Now $19
- Boscia Detoxifying Black Charcoal Cleanser Usually $34, Now $17
Tuesday, September 13
- Tarte Amazonian Clay blushes and bronzers Usually $29-$30, Now $15
- Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer Usually $42, Now $21
- Origins Ginzing Vitamin C & Niacinamide Eye Cream To Brighten And Depuff Usually $37, Now $19
- Beauty Bakerie Face Flour Baking Powder Usually $24, Now $12
- Sacheu Facial Roller Stainless Steel Usually $35, Now $18
- Lorac PRO Palette Artist Edition Meraki Usually $49, Now $25
Wednesday, September 14
- Estee Lauder DayWear Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant 24H-Moisture Creme Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Usually $59, Wow $30
- MAC blushes Usually $28-$33, Now $14-$17
- St Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse Usually $44, Now $22
- Kopari Beauty Ultra Restore Body Butter with Hyaluronic Acid Usually $32, Now $16
- Klairs Supple Preparation Facial Toner Usually $22, Now $11
Thursday, September 15
- PMD Personal Microderm Pro - Microdermabrasion Tool Usually $199, Now $100
- Dermablend Loose Setting Powder Usually $29, Now $15
- IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Serums Usually $29, Now $15
- Buxom Power-full Plump Lip Balm Usually $19, Now $10
- Buxom Power-full Lip Scrub Usually $19, Now $10
- ZitSticka KILLA Kit Deep Zit Microdart Patch Usually $16, Now $8
- ZitSticka GOO GETTER Surface Zit Hydrocolloid Patch Usually $16, Now $8
- Kinship Self Reflect Probiotic Moisturizing Sunscreen Zinc Oxide SPF 32 Usually $26, Now $13
- Proactiv Skin Smoothing Exfoliator Usually $40, Now $20
- ZitSticka HYPERFADE Dark Spot Microdart Patch Usually $34, Now $17
- Grown Alchemist Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser Usually $42, Now $21
- Urban Skin Rx Pro Strength Resurfacing Vitamin C Cleansing Bar Usually $32, Now $16
Friday, September 16
- Clinique High Impact Mascara Usually $23, Now $12
- Clinique Take The Day Off Makeup Remover For Lids, Lashes & Lips Usually $23, Now $12
- Lancôme Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Face Serum with Bifidus Prebiotic Usually $52, Now $26
- Lancôme Advanced Génifique Wrinkle & Dark Circle Eye Cream Usually $69, Now $35
- Benefit Cosmetics Surprise Steal
Saturday, September 17
- Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit Usually $32, Now $16
- Too Faced Hangover Replenishing Face Primer Usually $27, Now $14
- Too Faced Hangover 3-In-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray Usually $36, Now $18
- Peach & Lily Power Cocktail Lactic Acid Repair Serum Usually $49, Now $25
- Peach & Lily Wild Dew Treatment Essence Usually $39, Now $20
- r.e.m. beauty At The Borderline Eyeliner Marker Usually $19, Now $10
- r.e.m. beauty At The Borderline Kohl Eyeliner Pencil Usually $17, Now $9
- Yves Saint Laurent Surprise Steal
If you're looking for more great beauty picks, check out this Peter Thomas Roth deal. You can get $126 worth of products for just $29.
—Originally published August 28, 2022 at 9:14 AM PT.