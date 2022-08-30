BaubleBar Labor Day Discounts: Save 80% With Deals Starting at $4

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're shopping for yourself or for someone else, BaubleBar has everything you need if you're looking for jewelry. If you prefer something timeless and subtle, like gold-plated jewelry and pearl pieces, BaubleBar has you covered. If you are looking for something vibrant and colorful, BaubleBar has so many fun options. That's why it's the best place to shop for gifts for your loved ones (and yourself), especially right now because there's a major Labor Day Weekend sale going on. That's right, the long weekend may not be here yet, but the deals already are.
You can save 80% on rings, necklaces, earrings, hair accessories, sunglasses, and more during the BaubleBar Labor Day Sale. You can get the $44 Alice Ring for just $8. The brand's iconic Mini Alidia Rings are normally $44, but they're on sale for $8. For a limited time, you can save $28 on the always-sold-out Mickey Mouse bag charms.
Here are more of the most sought-after items from the sale. Hurry up before they sell out!
BaubleBar Hair Clips on Sale
BaubleBar Resin Initial Hair Clip
Update your hairstyle with one of these initial-adorned barrettes. These come in black, pink, and leopard.
BaubleBar Aaliyah Hair Clip Set
Pull your hair back with one of these sparkly clips.
BaubleBar Rings on Sale
BaubleBar Alice Ring
This is a spherical version of BaubleBar's best-selling Alidia Ring. It has extra sparkly stones and lots of shine.
BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring
BaubleBar's Mini Alidia Rings have such a beloved following. These gorgeous rings come in so many colors and they're fun for stacking or you can wear them on their own.
BaubleBar Alanna Ring
This is a fun addition to your jewelry collection. This colorful ring is available in three styles.
BaubleBar Earrings on Sale
BaubleBar Umbrella Earrings
Whether you're on a vacation or you just wish that you were, these umbrella earrings set the tone for some poolside relaxation.
BaubleBar Sunglasses Earrings
Think pink with these retro-looking earrings shaped like pink sunglasses.
BaubleBar Santorini Earrings
Wear these starfish earrings on your next occasion or you can rock them as a reminder of your love for the beach.
BaubleBar Manila Huggie Hoop Earrings
These colorful huggie earrings match with any outfit.
BaubleBar San José Earrings
These pineapple studs have tiny pearl accents for a fun, yet sophisticated look.
BaubleBar Necklaces on Sale
BaubleBar Chloe Necklace
Add a personal touch to your look with the BaubleBar Chloe Necklace. It has a pavé initial and a twisted gold chain.
BaubleBar Tarot Card Necklace-Wheel Of Fortune - Green
This tarot card necklace depicts the Wheel of Fortune and it sits on a classic gold chain.
BaubleBar Bracelets on Sale
BaubleBar Beatrice Tennis Bracelet
Revamp the classic tennis bracelet with one of these heart-adorned options.
BaubleBar Maritza Initial Pisa Bracelet
The BaubleBar Pisa bracelets are iconic. This initial version is a personal take on the classic design.
BaubleBar Charms on Sale
BaubleBar Jupiter Charm
Turn any necklace into a personalized piece by adding this initial charm to the chain.
BaubleBar Anklets on Sale
BaubleBar Kaua'i Anklet
This rainbow anklet is kitschy, yet cool, made from semi-precious stones and freshwater pearls.
BaubleBar Disney Styles on Sale
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm: Gold Glitter
Showcase your Disney fandom with this sparkly Mickey Mouse bag charm.
BaubleBar Belle Disney Earrings
These incredibly detailed statement earrings depict Princess Belle in her iconic yellow dress.
If you're looking for more great deals, you can save 50% during Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale.