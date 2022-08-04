Tisha Campbell Hopes Uncoupled Will Live Up to These Other Iconic LGBTQ+ Series

Watch : Tisha Campbell Tells How "Uncoupled" Is Hilariously Relatable

Uncoupled was a special project for Tisha Campbell for many reasons, one of which being its LGBTQ+ representation.

"I hope that Uncoupled has a smidgeon of the effect that Queer As Folk or Pose had," the actress exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on August 4. "I just am so excited about this particular show. It's the most amazing show."

The Netflix series—which premiered July 29—follows Neil Patrick Harris as Michael, a man who begins a new journey for love after his boyfriend of many years leaves him. Starring as Michael's BFF Suzanne, the Martin alum said that the show's widespread relatability is another reason she fell in love with the series.

"Even though this show is about a man who broke up with his boyfriend of 17 years, everybody can relate," the 53-year-old shared. "I have a friend just like each and every one of the friends that he has."

The series hits on a deeper level for Campbell, as she recently went through an "uncoupling" of her own, having finalized her divorce from her ex-husband Duane Martin in 2020.