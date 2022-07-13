Neil Patrick Harris Attempts to Take a NSFW Gym Pic in Uncoupled Trailer

Neil Patrick Harris is learning that dating isn't what it used to be.
In Uncoupled, coming to Netflix July 29, NPH plays Michael Lawson "a successful New York City real estate agent with a great career, a supportive family, close friends, and a loving relationship with his partner of 17 years, Colin (Tuc Watkins)," according to the streamer. "But when Colin unexpectedly moves out on the eve of his 50th birthday, Michael is completely blindsided."
Michael is forced to dip his toes back into the world of dating and, well, you can probably guess how that goes.
"Do you have any idea what it's like to be single again for a gay man at my age?" he asks in the trailer. Fret not, Michael doesn't waste any time in showing us, as he finds himself at the club with his friends and attempting to navigate the world of gay dating apps.
It's not exactly smooth sailing at first, as Michael confronts two strangers and asks them "Wait, are you offering me a pity three-way?"
But Michael persists.
In a gym locker room, he awkwardly attempts to take a suggestive photo of himself for his new dating profile. When a gym employee walks in, he asks, "Can I give you a hand with that?"
Customer service at its finest!
From Sex and the City and Emily In Paris creator Darren Star, Uncoupled also stars Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks and Marcia Gay Harden.
The series requires quite a bit of nudity from its 49-year-old star, which he recently told E! News was a whole lotta been there, done that.
"I'm far from modest," he joked on E! News' Daily Pop on June 16. "I was Hedwig on stage where I was not only almost completely naked but tucked. So, I've shown almost everything." NPH starred in Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway in 2014.
He insisted that baring his character's soul was just as important as baring his rear end.
"You're also dealing with a guy who's 47, 48 years old who is now on Grindr for the first time and has no idea what that means," he said. "It's naked in more than one way. Emotionally, but also, quite physically."
Uncoupled premieres July 29 on Netflix.