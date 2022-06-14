Watch

Amber Heard Speaks Out On TODAY
The Cast of Martin Shares What Their Characters Would Be Up to Today

Did Martin Payne and Gina Waters Payne live happily ever after Martin ended? Their actors certainly think so.

Stars Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell predicted what they think their characters from the classic '90s sitcom would be up to in 2022 on E! News Daily Pop.

"Having a lot of babies with Martin," Campbell exclusively told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker. "We would have had a lot of kids. Lot of kids running around."

The 1997 series finale saw the married couple depart their friends in Detroit—including Cole Brown (Carl Anthony Payne II) and Pamela James (Tichina Arnold)—for Los Angeles.

Campbell's onscreen hubby (Lawrence), agreed, adding, "I would with my woman Gina and we'd be raising kids and trying to handle the professional life and everything."

Where the rest of the characters ended up is sure to be a topic of conversation during BET+'s upcoming Martin: The Reunion special, which premieres June 16.

2022 TV Premiere Dates

While the special's host, Affion Crockett, teased a potential reboot in the reunion's trailer, a revival wouldn't be the same without Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Thomas "Tommy" Strawn.

The special is dedicated to the actor, who died back in 2016. Lawrence told Daily Pop that the special will honor Ford in a heartfelt way. "You gotta tune in and see," he revealed. "It's gonna be really special."

Filming the reunion was a meaningful experience, especially for Arnold, who shared, "Back then, we didn't know what we had. We just got on this set and laughed."

"It's just a blessing to be a part of something that's history and that has made an impact in our culture," added Payne. "Not only in our culture but in this industry, period."

And unlike some celebs, the cast doesn't mind when fans approach them with quotes or questions about the show. "It shows us that we did our jobs," said Arnold, to which Campbell added, "It means a lot to us."

Check out the full interview above.

Martin: The Reunion premieres June 16 on BET+.

