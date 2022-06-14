The Cast of Martin Shares What Their Characters Would Be Up to Today

Watch : Martin Cast Tells Where Characters Would Be Now

Did Martin Payne and Gina Waters Payne live happily ever after Martin ended? Their actors certainly think so.

Stars Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell predicted what they think their characters from the classic '90s sitcom would be up to in 2022 on E! News Daily Pop.

"Having a lot of babies with Martin," Campbell exclusively told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker. "We would have had a lot of kids. Lot of kids running around."

The 1997 series finale saw the married couple depart their friends in Detroit—including Cole Brown (Carl Anthony Payne II) and Pamela James (Tichina Arnold)—for Los Angeles.

Campbell's onscreen hubby (Lawrence), agreed, adding, "I would with my woman Gina and we'd be raising kids and trying to handle the professional life and everything."

Where the rest of the characters ended up is sure to be a topic of conversation during BET+'s upcoming Martin: The Reunion special, which premieres June 16.