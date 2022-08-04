Jennifer Coolidge Says She Got "A Lot of Sexual Action" After American Pie

Watch : Jennifer Coolidge Talks "Legally Blonde 3" at 2021 Emmys

Before Jennifer Coolidge was Tanya McQuoid on The White Lotus or Paulette Bonafonté in Legally Blonde, she was "Stifler's Mom" in American Pie.

And, according to Coolidge herself, viewers were drawn to the actress both on and offscreen.

"You know, I got a lot of play at being a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie," she said in a video for Variety's latest cover story. "There were so many benefits to doing that movie. I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would've never had slept with."

Coolidge, 60, played the mother of Stifler (Seann William Scott) in the 1999 movie and its sequels, which included American Pie 2 (2001), American Wedding (2003) and American Reunion (2012).

In fact, Coolidge said she's most recognized for her roles in American Pie and Legally Blonde, noting it's "kind of a 50/50 thing." Although, there is one line from the 2003 sequel of the Reese Witherspoon movie that she's tired of hearing: "You look like the Fourth of July. It makes me want a hot dog real bad."