Why Jennifer Coolidge Credits Ariana Grande for Her Career Revival

Jennifer Coolidge is giving a special shout out to Ariana Grande.

While chatting with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show on Jan. 20, The White Lotus star shared that the "7 Rings" singer helped spark her career revival after she impersonated Coolidge while on the show back in 2018.

"You should know that it was sort of the beginning of a lot of cool things that happened for me," Coolidge said of the imitation. "I was going through a dead zone. Not much was going on. And then Ariana did this imitation on your show and you encouraged her and then this ball got rolling."

After watching Grande's impersonation, a friend of Coolidge's recommended she slide into the singer's DMs—but Coolidge was doubtful she'd actually get a response from Grande.

"I was like, ‘No! She's got 260 million followers! Those are robots. The robots answer the DMs,'" she told Fallon. "I did it anyway and then this response came back and then the next thing you know, I was like going to her house getting a wardrobe fitting for ‘thank u, next.'"