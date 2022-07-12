Emmy Nominations 2022 Are Finally Here: See the Full List

You've binge-watched, streamed, DVR'ed and tuned in. Now, it's time to see which of your favorite TV shows are going for the gold—Emmys gold, that is.
Curb Your Enthusiasm's JB Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero announced the nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards during a virtual ceremony July 12.
"It's been another exceptional year of television with an abundance of remarkable programs and performances," Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma, who joined the two during the Emmys announcement, said in a press release statement. "We are thrilled to have JB and Melissa on board to help us celebrate the extraordinary shows, producers, storytellers and talent that are shaping and elevating our dynamic medium."
While there are always a few snubs and surprises, there were also some predicted nominees. Still, fans will have to wait until the big night to see which stars and series take home a trophy. The 2022 Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Sept. 12 starting at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on the NBC Television Network and will stream live on Peacock.
But for now, let's get to the nominations. To see the full list, keep reading.
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do In the Shadows
This article is being updated as the nominations are announced.
