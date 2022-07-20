Exclusive

Why Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' Wedding Will Be "Different" From Her First

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay spilled new details about her upcoming nuptials with fiancé Brock Davies. Plus, how she feels heading into the show's 10th season.

By Paige Strout Jul 20, 2022 10:04 PMTags
TVReality TVWeddingsExclusivesBravoCouplesCelebritiesVanderpump RulesScheana Marie ShayNBCU
Watch: Scheana Shay Says Wedding With Brock Is "Everything That We Want"

Scheana Shay is ready for her second chance at happily ever after.

Just a month away from her upcoming nuptials with fiancé Brock Davies, the Vanderpump Rules star exclusively told E! News why walking down the aisle will feel "different" this time around. She and her ex-husband Michael Shay finalized their divorce in 2017 after tying the knot in 2014.

"I felt like I had my dream wedding the first time, so I have different dreams now," she said at the opening party for Schwartz & Sandy's hosted by DailyMail.com and TMX on July 19. "But it's everything that we want with each other."

Dating since 2019, the VPR couple got engaged in July 2021 just a few months after welcoming their daughter—almost 15-month-old Summer Moon Honey Daviesin April.

Though they initially planned to get married in Bali this fall, Shay revealed that planning for their Mexico wedding has been going "pretty good" thanks to her "amazing" planner.

photos
Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Cast Photos

"She has crushed everything and made it so easy for me," the 37-year-old shared. "I'm just like, 'Here's my Amex,' and I just approve stuff. She's really just made this an easy, fun wedding for me."

And while things leading up to their big day have been smooth sailing, Davies revealed he has a plan in case things go south during the "objections" portion of the ceremony. "If somebody stands up when the priest starts and somebody stands up," he joked, "I'm throwing a chair."

"There's not gonna be a chair to throw," Shay responded. "And it's not a priest, it's my cousin."

Alberto E. Rodriguez for Getty Images

Their wedding is sure to be a big storyline on VPR's upcoming season 10. With filming currently underway, Shay reflected on her time on the Bravo reality series with E! News.

"In the beginning, I came into a group I didn't really belong in," she said. "And throughout the 10 years, I have made so many solid friendships with people—either new cast, old cast who didn't use to like me—and I've been able to bring some of my friends like Ariana [Madix] and whatnot on the show."

She continued, "I think we've developed so many great relationships, and it's just become more fun. And it's easier, I think. It's just like we've been doing this for so long, it's like the cameras aren't even there."

Check out the full interview above, and scroll below to find out everything we know about Vanderpump Rules season 10.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Judge Mathis Crashed Greg Jr. and Boyfriend Elliott's Sexy Time

2

Johnny Depp's Relationship Status With Mystery Woman Revealed

3

Chris Cornell's Daughter Remembers Him in Poignant Birthday Tribute

Instagram
Season 10 is Currently in Production

Lala Kent shared an Instagram Story on July 13 revealing that filming had officially begun for Vanderpump Rules season 10. Cameras were also rolling at the grand opening of Schwartz and Sandy's. 

Instagram
New Bar, New Problems

Speaking of Schwartz and Sandy's...the new bar will soon be open for business! Tom Sandoval told E! News as much in June, and he and Schwartz hosted the bar's grand opening party on July 19, meaning the West Hollywood watering hole—and all of the drama that's sure to come with it—will definitely be featured on the upcoming season of VPR.

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment
The Bubbas Are Broken Up

Katie Maloney's divorce from ex-husband Tom Schwartz is sure to be a hot topic this season, and it sounds like she's not going to shy away from talking about it. "I feel like Tom and I, we've always been very, very open with our relationship—the good and the bad—on the show," she said on her You're Gonna Love Me podcast July. "And it's never easy. I don't look forward to airing it. But I'd rather be honest than try to manipulate or cover up or paint it in a different light, or anything like that."

Instagram
Two Tiny Cast Members Will Make Their Debut

No more Vanderbumps here! Lala and Scheana Shay have both welcomed their first children—Lala, a daughter named Ocean and Scheana, a daughter named Summer—since Vanderpump Rules last aired, meaning they're embarking on an entirely new filming process. 

Instagram
Post-Divorce Dating

Katie revealed back in May that she had already been on at least one date since splitting from Tom, meaning viewers will likely get to see her explore being single for the first time ever on the show. Tom, meanwhile, was less eager to rejoin the dating world—he admitted to being "horrified at the prospect" back in April—though that could easily change. 

Presley Ann/Getty Images for American Influencer Awards
Give Them (Single) Lala

As is the case with Katie, Vanderpump Rules hasn't seen a single Lala in a while. However, now that she and her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett have been split for nearly a year, she's ready to jump back into the dating pool—even if it means running "full background checks" on her potential suitors, Lala said in an Amazon Live stream in February. "I now have a P.I. guy who I just randomly send people to," she revealed. "And I'm like, 'Hey, before I go anywhere with this person, I'm going to need to know his story.' [I'm] damaged I guess. Who knows? I'm not doing what I did back then."

Getty images
Katie and Ariana's Sandwich Shop Is in the Works

In June, Katie gave an update on the sandwich shop she and Ariana Madix plan to open together. "We've just been working with a consulting group who are amazing and brilliant and have opened up places of their own and worked with some amazing clients around L.A.," she said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. "And we spent a lot of time crystallizing the whole vision and the whole concept. It's called Something About Her, but it's going to be more than sandwiches. We want it to have its own vibe, its own personality. Kind of like retail, wine bar, wine, and beer bar, but maybe cocktails as well depending on the space we can get."

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
A New Relationship for James

James Kennedy and his new girlfriend Ally Lewber made their red carpet debut in March and appear to still be going strong. No word on if she'll be joining him on-camera, though.

Instagram / James Kennedy
Raquel's Nerves Are Setting In

Even if Ally doesn't film with James, his ex-girlfriend Raquel Leviss admitted that filming with her ex is going to be a tad bit awkward. "It's going to be a different dynamic this time," she said in July, "and we haven't hung out since the breakup, so it's definitely going to be a different kind of situation than I'm used to."

Instagram
Fresh Friendships

Raquel has other reasons to be excited for season 10, though. As she told Scheana on her podcast in July, "I've gotten really close to you and Ariana, Brock [Davies] and Sandoval and even Schwartz, so it's gonna be less stressful in that way because I feel like I have genuine friendships, which is going to be fun to film."

Instagram
A Group Divided?

That said, don't count out lots of drama to come. Raquel told Page Six that Katie's split from Tom has changed the dynamic in their friend group, but Katie clapped back on that claim in June, writing in an Instagram comment, "We literally told them there's no sides to pick. I have felt that some people have on their own done that for whatever reason but Tom and I are still friends so whatever."

Getty Images
Shifting Alliances

Katie and Tom may not want their friends to have to choose between them, but Lala is adamant that anyone who chooses to associate with her ex is not someone she wants to associate with herself. As such, when Schwartz was spotted hanging out with Randall earlier this year, "I cut him out," Lala said on Watch What Happens Live. "I'm not the type of person to say, like, 'You have to pick a side,' but in this situation, if you don't pick my side or you remain Switzerland, like, I want nothing to do with you."

Instagram
Scheana's Headed (Back) Down the Aisle

Scheana gave E! News an exclusive update on her wedding plans earlier this year, revealing that her and Brock's nuptials will take place in Mexico this August. Does that mean cameras will be rolling? Only time will tell!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
No Trouble in Paradise Here

Though VPR has seen more than its fair share of breakups in recent months, Sandoval assured E! News in June that he and Ariana are "going strong." 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Judge Mathis Crashed Greg Jr. and Boyfriend Elliott's Sexy Time

2

See Penelope Disick and North West Host Car Wash at Home

3

Johnny Depp's Relationship Status With Mystery Woman Revealed

4

Chris Cornell's Daughter Remembers Him in Poignant Birthday Tribute

5

See All the 2022 ESPYS Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Latest News

Wilmer Valderrama Teases Appearance on That '90s Show

Breaking Down Hollywood Stars' Film and TV Salaries: Tom Cruise & More

Exclusive

Dream Home Makeover's Shea and Syd Give Update on Daughter

Rapper Trina’s Teenage Niece Killed in Miami Shooting

See All the 2022 ESPYS Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Exclusive

How Emily Ratajkowski Is Getting Through Sebastian Bear-McClard Split

Honey Boo Boo Will Undergo Weight Loss Procedure With Boyfriend