Why Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' Wedding Will Be "Different" From Her First

Watch : Scheana Shay Says Wedding With Brock Is "Everything That We Want"

Scheana Shay is ready for her second chance at happily ever after.

Just a month away from her upcoming nuptials with fiancé Brock Davies, the Vanderpump Rules star exclusively told E! News why walking down the aisle will feel "different" this time around. She and her ex-husband Michael Shay finalized their divorce in 2017 after tying the knot in 2014.

"I felt like I had my dream wedding the first time, so I have different dreams now," she said at the opening party for Schwartz & Sandy's hosted by DailyMail.com and TMX on July 19. "But it's everything that we want with each other."

Dating since 2019, the VPR couple got engaged in July 2021 just a few months after welcoming their daughter—almost 15-month-old Summer Moon Honey Davies—in April.

Though they initially planned to get married in Bali this fall, Shay revealed that planning for their Mexico wedding has been going "pretty good" thanks to her "amazing" planner.