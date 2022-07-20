Vanderpump Rules Is Filming: Everything We Know About Season 10

Watch : Vanderpump Rules Stars Reveal Season 10 SECRETS!

It won't be long until your favorite SURvers are back on the small screen, as production on Vanderpump Rules season 10 has officially begun.

E! News can confirm that Bravo's cameras were up and running at the grand opening party of Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz's new bar—aptly named Schwartz and Sandy's—on July 19, with most of the VPR cast in attendance, including Lisa Vanderpump herself, as well as Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Raquel Leviss, Peter Madigal and James Kennedy (plus his girlfriend, Ally Lewber).

While Bravo has yet to make an official cast announcement or reveal the show's season 10 premiere date, there's plenty that we do know. For starters, it's clear that Pump Rules is entering unprecedented territory: Katie and Schwartz are both single for the first time ever, Raquel is no longer dating James as she has her entire time on the show, and perhaps most glaring of all, Lala and Scheana Shay are now moms.