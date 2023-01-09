Vanderpump Rules Trailer: See Katie Maloney Explode Over Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss Hookup

Vanderpump Rules is back for one of its most SUR-prising seasons ever.
E! News can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the Bravo series' upcoming 10th season and there's definitely no shortage of drama. For starters, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's amicable divorce turns ugly after he starts romancing their co-star Raquel Leviss.
"I never had hatred for you and now I do," a furious Katie tells Schwartz in the preview after he and Raquel are caught making out during Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' August 2022 wedding weekend in Cancún. "I think you're pathetic, I think you're a drunk and I think you're a loser."
Raquel later admits to her co-stars, "I do like Schwartz a lot."
Schwartz and BFF Tom Sandoval are also under a ton of pressure trying to open their new bar Schwartz & Sandy's.
"We gotta get this f--king bar opened," Schwartz says before adding, "If it wasn't for this bar, me and Katie would still be together."
But Schwartz isn't the only one moving on. The preview shows Katie going on a date and even making out with a new mystery man.
Lala Kent is also back on the dating scene following her nasty breakup from Randall Emmett. "Who's ready to be a stepdad?" Lala says, referencing her and Randall's 21-month-old daughter Ocean, before interviewing eligible bachelors.
Meanwhile, James Kennedy is getting serious with new girlfriend Ally Lewber after he and Raquel called off their engagement last year. "I do think Ally is the one," he admits in the sneak peek. "I'm gonna put some babies in her one day."
Later, Scheana brings up rumors about Sandoval and Ariana Madix. "Katie said you and Ariana have an open relationship," she tells Sandoval.
Check out the trailer above to see everything to come, including wild wedding festivities, a shocking fight between James and Schwartz and a cameo from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Garcelle Beauvais.
And keep scrolling to see the season 10 cast photos, plus more juicy details about the new season.
Vanderpump Rules returns Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)