Vanderpump Rules Trailer: See Katie Maloney Explode Over Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss Hookup

Watch : Tom Schwartz Responds to Raquel Leviss Hookup Rumors at BravoCon 2022

Vanderpump Rules is back for one of its most SUR-prising seasons ever.

E! News can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the Bravo series' upcoming 10th season and there's definitely no shortage of drama. For starters, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's amicable divorce turns ugly after he starts romancing their co-star Raquel Leviss.

"I never had hatred for you and now I do," a furious Katie tells Schwartz in the preview after he and Raquel are caught making out during Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' August 2022 wedding weekend in Cancún. "I think you're pathetic, I think you're a drunk and I think you're a loser."

Raquel later admits to her co-stars, "I do like Schwartz a lot."

Schwartz and BFF Tom Sandoval are also under a ton of pressure trying to open their new bar Schwartz & Sandy's.

"We gotta get this f--king bar opened," Schwartz says before adding, "If it wasn't for this bar, me and Katie would still be together."

But Schwartz isn't the only one moving on. The preview shows Katie going on a date and even making out with a new mystery man.