How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Feels About Filming Season 10 With Ex James Kennedy

Vanderpump Rules fans may be eager to reunite with their favorite on-screen SURvers, but when it comes to Raquel Leviss, she has mixed feelings heading into the Bravo series' 10th season.

The pageant alum appeared on the July 8 episode of her co-star Scheana Shay's podcast, Scheananigans, admitting that she's "nervous" to start filming VPR's upcoming season—namely, because she'll be forced to interact with her ex-fiancé, James Kennedy.

"It's going to be a different dynamic this time," Raquel said, "and we haven't hung out since the breakup, so it's definitely going to be a different kind of situation than I'm used to."

At least, Scheana noted, Raquel's already had that awkward first run-in with not just James, but James and his new girlfriend (though it was at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where paparazzi were on hand to capture the entire moment).

Regardless, when it comes to filming, Raquel explained that she does have a few reasons to be excited. "I've gotten really close to you and Ariana [Madix], Brock [Davies] and [Tom] Sandoval and even [Tom] Schwartz," Raquel added, "so it's gonna be less stressful in that way because I feel like I have genuine friendships, which is going to be fun to film."